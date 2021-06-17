The Los Angeles City Council approved $58.5 million in bond financing for 168 affordable apartments across two projects.

The financing went to a 91-unit project slated for Winnetka and a 77-unit project in Boyle Heights, according to Urbanize.

The Winnetka project is being built by Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and GTM Holdings. The Palm Vista complex would replace a series of low-rise commercial buildings on 20116-20128 Sherman Way.

The four-story project would have 44 supportive housing units, 45 low-income housing units, and a pair of manager’s apartments. They would all be one- or two-bedroom units.

The funding includes $25 million in tax-exempt bonds and $2.4 million in taxable bonds. That accounts for just over half of the project’s $48.5 million estimated cost.

Abode Communities received $31.3 million in bond financing for their La Veranda project. The two-building project would rise on a pair of Metro-owned sites at Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Soto Street.

The units would be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Around 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space is also planned. The project is estimated to cost $53.8 million.

L.A. County last year allocated $2 million for each project.

Abode Communities is also working with AvalonBay to redevelop the West L.A. Civic Center.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch