Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion

Estate hits market for $20M, just 2 years after YouTuber bought it

Los Angeles
Jun.June 17, 2021
TRD Staff
Jeffree Star and his Hidden Hills home (Compass, Getty)
Makeup mogul and often-controversial YouTuber Jeffree Star is selling his massive Hidden Hills mansion, and will move to his ranch in Wyoming.

Star — born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. — listed the estate for $20 million, according to Dirt. Star first announced the listing in a YouTube video, detailing his reasons for wanting to leave Los Angeles.

The seven-bedroom, 19,500-square-foot home is located at 25220 Walker Road. He paid $14.6 million for it in 2019. A sale at current asking price would be nearly 40 percent higher than what he paid.

The property includes two guest homes, a garage for more than 10 cars, a home theater and a spa.

In December, he bought the 70-acre Wyoming ranch outside Casper, Dirt also reported at the time. It was listed for $1.1 million.

Hidden Hills will have no shortage of celebrities when Star leaves. Earlier this year, Madonna paid The Weeknd $19.3 million for a 12,500-square-foot estate, and Lil Wayne snapped up a 12,000-square-foot mansion for $15 million. A number of Kardashians have also bought and sold properties in the area.

[Dirt] — Isabella Farr

