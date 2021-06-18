Open Menu

Cypress Equity CEO sells Brentwood mansion for $14M

Michael Sorochinsky bought the 10k-sq-ft home for $3.5M in 2012

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 18, 2021 02:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Cypress Equity Investments CEO Michael Sorochinsky and the Brentwood home (Cypress Equity, Redfin)
Cypress Equity Investments CEO Michael Sorochinsky and the Brentwood home (Cypress Equity, Redfin)

The CEO and founder of Cypress Equity Investments has sold his Brentwood home — an estate just minutes away from the real estate investment firm’s headquarters on Wilshire Blvd.

Michael Sorochinsky sold the 9,800-square-foot mansion for $13.9 million, records show, well above the $3.5 million he spent to purchase it in 2012.

In 2015, Sorochinsky secured a $4 million mortgage for the property from Comerica Bank, replacing an original $2.45 million mortgage from Rabobank, secured shortly after he purchased the home.

The mansion at 456 N Carmelina Ave was originally listed in January for $15 million. It includes a garage for up to eight cars as well as a gym, infinity pool and sports court.

As Sorochinsky moves out of the neighborhood, other investment honchos are looking to move in. This month, hedge fund executive Jeffrey Feinberg bought a $44 million Brentwood estate from spec developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati.

Cypress Equity also completed a large sale during the pandemic. In April, the company sold a 494-unit complex in Glendale for $290 million.

Still, the firm remains an active developer in multiple markets. It secured a $23.7 million construction loan in April to build a 212-unit multifamily development in Tamarac, Florida, and in February revealed plans for a 115-unit residential complex in Santa Monica, California.





