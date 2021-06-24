Nearly two years ago, the Jonas brothers and their wives bought a pair of mansions in Encino, spending a combined $35 million on the properties.

Now, it seems, the band of neighbors is breaking up.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner listed their 15,000-square-foot mansion on Valley Meadow Road for $16.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. They paid $14.1 million for the home in late 2019.

Around that time, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra bought their $20 million home in the area.

Both abodes were newly built at the time.

Compass’ Carl Gambino, who is the listing agent for the Valley Meadow Road mansion, said the couple made some upgrades on the property, according to the report.

The mansion is the couple’s second to hit the market in less than a year. In September, they listed their 2,900-square-foot Manhattan condo for $5.9 million. They bought that unit for $5.6 million in 2018.

Meanwhile, Encino has been an active market in recent months. Actress Bridget Fonda and composer Danny Elfman purchased two neighboring homes for $8 million and famed rocker John Fogerty listed his mansion for $9 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch