Open Menu

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market

Singer and actress asking $17M for 15K sf spread

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 24, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)

Nearly two years ago, the Jonas brothers and their wives bought a pair of mansions in Encino, spending a combined $35 million on the properties.

Now, it seems, the band of neighbors is breaking up.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner listed their 15,000-square-foot mansion on Valley Meadow Road for $16.8 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. They paid $14.1 million for the home in late 2019.

Around that time, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra bought their $20 million home in the area.

Both abodes were newly built at the time.

Compass’ Carl Gambino, who is the listing agent for the Valley Meadow Road mansion, said the couple made some upgrades on the property, according to the report.

The mansion is the couple’s second to hit the market in less than a year. In September, they listed their 2,900-square-foot Manhattan condo for $5.9 million. They bought that unit for $5.6 million in 2018.

Meanwhile, Encino has been an active market in recent months. Actress Bridget Fonda and composer Danny Elfman purchased two neighboring homes for $8 million and famed rocker John Fogerty listed his mansion for $9 million.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateEncinoLA luxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pink and husband Carey Hart with their Malibu house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Jeffree Star and his Hidden Hills home (Compass, Getty)
    Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion
    Makeup mogul Jeffree Star lists 20K sf mansion
    Kevin Hard and his new Calabasas house (Getty, The Shevins / Berkshire Hathaway)
    Kevin Hart buys his neighbor’s house in Calabasas for $7M
    Kevin Hart buys his neighbor’s house in Calabasas for $7M
    Adele and Nicole Richie (Getty, Google Maps)
    Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home
    Hello, from Beverly Hills: Adele buys Nicole Richie’s home
    Yo Gotti (Getty) with Candlecrest Drive home. (Redfin)
    Rapper Yo Gotti pays $8M for Westlake Village mansion
    Rapper Yo Gotti pays $8M for Westlake Village mansion
    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Getty)
    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly take $30K a month rental
    Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly take $30K a month rental
    Sumner Redstone (Getty) with 31 Beverly Park Terrace (Redfin)
    Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate flies off market for $27M
    Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate flies off market for $27M
    Kourtney Kardashian and her Madison Club property. (Getty, Madison Club)
    Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs
    Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.