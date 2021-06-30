Open Menu

LA Council seeks to bar homeless from clustering near “sensitive” areas

Measure comes despite city’s dearth of affordable housing

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 30, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)
(Getty)

Los Angeles has struggled mightily to house its massive homeless population, despite a $1.2 billion bond measure that was created to build more affordable units.

Now, the L.A. City Council is moving fast to bar homeless people from camping near schools, parks, libraries, and other “sensitive” areas, according to the Los Angeles Times. Those areas also include homeless shelters.

The Council voted 12-3 to instruct lawyers to draw up an ordinance, which could be voted on Thursday, according to the report. It would come one day before the Council’s one-month summer break starts.

The measure would prohibit sleeping, lying and storing possessions near those facilities as well as placing tents that block wheelchair access to sidewalks.

The proposal, which was brought Tuesday, was not included on the agenda. It was proposed amid some political maneuvering by Council members.

One of them is Joe Busciano, who is running for mayor. He wanted the Council to vote on a measure he drew up last year that some colleagues saw as too broad and harsh, the report noted.

That measure would have allowed police to clear encampments if their initial requests to shelter those people — a condition required by a 2018 federal court ruling — were rejected.

Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas countered with the “sensitive” areas ordinance considered Tuesday If passed, Ridley-Thomas’ ordinance would require 14-day notice that camping is barred in a particular area. The move aims to limit the involvement of law enforcement.

In a tally taken before the pandemic, around more than 41,000 people lived without shelter within L.A. city limits. Eviction moratoriums have helped keep people in their homes throughout the pandemic — L.A. County and the state recently issued extensions — but it’s likely that more people became homeless since Covid. Experts say even more people could lose their homes when moratoriums are lifted.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    homelessnessHousing crisisLA Homeless

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The budget projects a massive tax pool of $76 billion (Getty)
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    The homeless problem in L.A. is among the worst in the country (Getty)
    City wants to toss lawsuit forcing LA to house thousands of homeless
    City wants to toss lawsuit forcing LA to house thousands of homeless
    The State Building and Construction Trades Council president Robbie Hunter (CA Building Trades, iStock)
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    A rendering of La Veranda (Abode Communities)
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Superintendent Austin Beutner with Normont Elementary School (LAUSD)
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    Arcadia residents are protesting a plan to give shelter to homeless people. (Getty)
    Asian Americans protest ‘tiny homes’ for homeless in Arcadia
    Asian Americans protest ‘tiny homes’ for homeless in Arcadia
    (iStock)
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    The bill would allow developers to build homes on commercial sites. (Getty)
    California wants to convert empty malls into housing
    California wants to convert empty malls into housing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.