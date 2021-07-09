Open Menu

Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal

Elon Musk’s car company will use recently developed site as parts distribution hub

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 09, 2021 07:54 AM
By Isabella Farr
Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
Tesla is parking itself in a recently developed warehouse in San Bernardino.

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company has signed a 322,000-square-foot lease at the Alere Property-owned site at 19640 Cajon Boulevard.

The warehouse will serve as Tesla’s distribution hub for its auto parts, power walls, solar panels and more on the West Coast, Alere announced.

The Greater Los Angeles industrial market continues to perform well, as a demand for logistics, manufacturing and distributing space pushes vacancy rates to historic lows. In May, the Inland Empire saw a 2 percent vacancy rate, the lowest in the nation.

Tesla also operates a 5.3 million-square-foot manufacturing factory and office out of Fremont. In April, the company signed a five-year lease for an 82,000-square-foot warehouse and office property in Santa Monica.

The new warehouse in San Bernardino will also include 5,100 square feet of office space.

Based in Newport Beach, Alere Property has developed around 30 million square feet of industrial property across Southern California. The Greater L.A. region — including Orange County and the Inland Empire — has around 2 billion square feet of industrial space.





    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateindustrial real estateInland EmpireLA Industrial

