Open Menu

Shonda Rhimes asks $25M for 1920-era Hancock Park manse

Rhimes spent three years rebuilding and expanding the Italian villa-style home

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 12, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Shonda Rhimes (Getty)
Shonda Rhimes (Getty)

A week after cutting a multiyear contract with Netflix, TV powerhouse Shonda Rhimes is looking to cut a deal for her Hancock Park compound.

Rhimes is asking $25 million for the renovated Italian villa-style home, according to the Wall Street Journal. She bought the home in 2014 for $8.8 million.

The house dates from 1923 and spans about 11,700 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half-baths.
Rhimes is something of a real estate investor outside of her writing and producing work — she owns a handful of properties around Los Angeles — and spent three years on a comprehensive renovation.

That involved tearing down interiors to the studs, said listing agent Ed Solórzano with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Rhimes added a new lower level to the home and restored some of its original features, including crown moldings and a tray ceiling in the living room. Interior designer Michael Smith oversaw the project.

The house also has eight fireplaces, a home theater, playroom, and a fine art storage room.

The property spans two parcels and includes a guest house with a hair salon, a three-car garage, pool, and a hedged garden.
Rhimes sold another Hancock Park home in 2019 for $7.1 million. She purchased that property from musician Beck for $5.6 million in 2010.
Netflix last week announced a deal with Rhimes’ production company Shondaland. Rhimes’ first big hit “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered in 2005 and is currently running for its 17th season.

Her latest hit is the historical drama “Bridgerton,” which has a four-season commitment from Netflix.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHancock Park

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rihanna and her Beverly Hills home (Getty)
    Rihanna asking $80K a month for her Beverly Hills mansion
    Rihanna asking $80K a month for her Beverly Hills mansion
    Director Todd Phillips and the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    “The Joker” director seriously asks $35M for Beverly Hills mansion
    “The Joker” director seriously asks $35M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Johnny Hallyday and the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
    Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
    Mitt Romney and the La Jolla beachfront property (Google Maps, Getty)
    Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
    Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
    California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    Miley Cyrus and the Hidden Hills property (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Groups)
    Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
    Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
    Kelly Clarkson and the Toluca Lake house (Compass, Getty)
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.