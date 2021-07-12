A week after cutting a multiyear contract with Netflix, TV powerhouse Shonda Rhimes is looking to cut a deal for her Hancock Park compound.

Rhimes is asking $25 million for the renovated Italian villa-style home, according to the Wall Street Journal. She bought the home in 2014 for $8.8 million.

The house dates from 1923 and spans about 11,700 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and three half-baths.

Rhimes is something of a real estate investor outside of her writing and producing work — she owns a handful of properties around Los Angeles — and spent three years on a comprehensive renovation.

That involved tearing down interiors to the studs, said listing agent Ed Solórzano with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Rhimes added a new lower level to the home and restored some of its original features, including crown moldings and a tray ceiling in the living room. Interior designer Michael Smith oversaw the project.

The house also has eight fireplaces, a home theater, playroom, and a fine art storage room.

The property spans two parcels and includes a guest house with a hair salon, a three-car garage, pool, and a hedged garden.

Rhimes sold another Hancock Park home in 2019 for $7.1 million. She purchased that property from musician Beck for $5.6 million in 2010.

Netflix last week announced a deal with Rhimes’ production company Shondaland. Rhimes’ first big hit “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered in 2005 and is currently running for its 17th season.

Her latest hit is the historical drama “Bridgerton,” which has a four-season commitment from Netflix.

