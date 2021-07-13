Open Menu

Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia

Lief Labs inks lease with Rexford for under-construction property next to its HQ

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 13, 2021 01:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Lief Labs CEO Adel Villalobos with a rendering of the project (Rexford, Lief Labs)
Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Lief Labs CEO Adel Villalobos with a rendering of the project (Rexford, Lief Labs)

Dietary supplement maker Lief Labs inked a lease at an under-construction warehouse Rexford Industrial Realty https://therealdeal.com/la/tag/rexford-industrial-realty/ is developing in Valencia.

The property at 29025-29055 Avenue Paine is adjacent to Lief’s warehouse headquarters.

The long-term lease is for the entire 111,260-square-foot building, which is expected to be completed in December. CBRE’s Craig Peters and Sam Glendon represented the landlord. Ashland Pacific represented Lief.

Lief Labs also leases from Rexford the nearby warehouse that is nearly the same size.

Industrial vacancy rates across the Greater Los Angeles area are at record lows, which has driven up prices.





