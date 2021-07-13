Open Menu

Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelly list Pacific Palisades home they just bought

Couple ask $25M after paying $22.3M last year

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 13, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelly with the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Compass)
Michelle Pfeiffer and husband David E. Kelly are relisting a Pacific Palisades mansion they bought less than a year and a half ago.

The couple is asking $25 million for the 10,300-square-foot mansion, according to Dirt. They bought the home in an off-market deal last February for $22.3 million.

The property had sold in 2016 and saw an extensive renovation and expansion that nearly doubled its size. It has seven bedrooms, including a main suite with two bathrooms and a private patio overlooking a golf course.

The basement level includes a wine cellar, tasting area, screening room, and two bedroom suites.

The rear of the home opens via floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a covered patio and lounge area. Beyond that is a small lawn and an infinity-edge swimming pool.

Pfeiffer and Kelly bought the property after selling a home in Silicon Valley and another in Pacific Palisades.

The 3,000-square-foot Pacific Palisades home was sold to Houston Astros owner Jim Crane for $9.1 million. The actress and her spouse also listed the property next door, but it remains on the market at $7.3 million. A sale at that price would be a $400,000 loss.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





