Open Menu

Newsom signs small business grants as part of relief package

Measures will provide hundreds of millions of dollars to struggling small businesses and financially strapped residents

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 13, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Street performers on Hollywood Boulevard as retail and tourism recovers in the state (Getty)
Street performers on Hollywood Boulevard as retail and tourism recovers in the state (Getty)

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a series of budget bills that will send out hundreds of millions of dollars to struggling small businesses with financially strapped Californians.

The measures are part of a wider economic recovery plan laid out in this year’s $262 billion budget, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One bill added $1.5 billion to a pool of money for small businesses with annual gross revenues up to $2.5 million. The additional funds bring the total pool of money up to $4 billion.

Small businesses are eligible for grants up to $25,000 and about 200,000 businesses statewide have received grants so far through the program.

California lawmakers have prepared several other measures designed to help small businesses. The state Legislature is also expected to approve a $35 million program called the Dream Fund that would provide up to $10,000 grants for the creation of new businesses.

Another bill in the works would create $150 million in grants for event businesses, including theaters. It would also create another $120 million grant program for businesses that create 500 new jobs or that locate in or invest $10 million into economically struggling areas.

The bill that will have the biggest impact statewide is another round of $600 payments to taxpayers who earn up to $75,000 a year.

Other measures are expected to be hammered out this week, including one that would provide savings accounts for children — $500 each — of low-income families, according to the Times.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    California EconomyCoronavirusGavin Newsom

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    California added more than 100,000 jobs for the fourth month in a row, bringing employment up to 16.35 million jobs. (iStock)
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    Boston Properties’ Santa Monica Business Park and the Colorado Center in Santa Monica (LA Realty Partners, Boston Properties)
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    Director Quentin Tarantino and the Vista Theatre cinema in Los Feliz (Getty)
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    Signs from a protest in San Jose earlier this year to halt eviction proceedings (Getty)
    Thousands have been evicted despite state protections
    Thousands have been evicted despite state protections
    The Airtel Plaza Hotel at Van Nuys Airport (Airtel Plaza Hotel)
    Nearly 50 Project Roomkey deaths in LA raise concern
    Nearly 50 Project Roomkey deaths in LA raise concern
    Gov. Gavin Newsom (Photo illustration and iStock)
    California extends eviction moratorium
    California extends eviction moratorium
    The budget projects a massive tax pool of $76 billion (Getty)
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    The measure bars landlords from evicting tenants who suffered a financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. (Getty)
    LA County extends eviction moratorium another 3 months
    LA County extends eviction moratorium another 3 months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.