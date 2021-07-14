Open Menu

California lawmakers set aside $50M in massive state budget to aid small theaters

Small theaters heavily lobbied lawmakers to create the one-time subsidy

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 14, 2021 09:54 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The assistance is available to theaters with fewer than 99 seats (Getty)
The assistance is available to theaters with fewer than 99 seats (Getty)

California lawmakers have set aside $50 million to assist small, nonprofit theaters struggling in the wake of the pandemic.

Small theaters lobbied state officials heavily for the one-time subsidy, according to the New York Times.

The assistance is available to theaters with fewer than 99 seats. Theaters and venues of all sizes were shuttered for about 15 months starting last spring.

Theater operators told lawmakers they also are under pressure from gig worker legislation that took effect just before the pandemic.

That measure requires theaters to comply with the state’s minimum wage, cover payroll taxes, worker’s compensation, and unemployment costs. Many theaters received exemptions from the measure.

The subsidy is just one of several subsidy and assistance programs included in California’s $262.6 billion budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

State lawmakers had a massive pool of money available to them, thanks in part to $76 billion in tax dollars and $27 billion in federal aid.

Lawmakers hammered out the deal over the last several months. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed several bills enacting the budget in recent weeks.

On Monday, Newsom signed a half dozen bills, including one that added $1.5 billion to a small business assistance program and another bill authorizing a second round of $600 stimulus checks to many Californians.

[NYT] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    A rendering of Hyatt Hotel Nue (nKlosures)
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    Rendering of the project (NMDA for CIM Group)
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    The San Pedro Fish Market is one of the top-grossing restaurants in the U.S. (Getty, Facebook via San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant / Photo Illustration by Alison Bushor for The Real Deal)
    San Pedro Fish Market plans new “supersize” restaurant
    San Pedro Fish Market plans new “supersize” restaurant
    The Chateau Marmont (Getty) and protest signs (Unite Here Local 11)
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman (Getty, iStock)
    Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
    Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.