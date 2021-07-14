Open Menu

Paul Allen’s massive Beverly Hills compound lists for $56M

Late Microsoft co-founder’s spread includes 24K sf of living space and funicular

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 14, 2021 09:56 AM
TRD Staff
9402 Beverly Crest Drive and the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen (Redfin, Getty)
Another pricey property that belonged to the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is hitting the market.

The 3.2-acre estate in Beverly Hills is asking $55.5 million, according to Dirt.

The Spanish-style compound at 9402 Beverly Crest Drive dates to the1920s — but Allen heavily customized the property after buying it in 1997 for $10 million.

Among its features is an all-glass funicular that connects the pool area to the lighted tennis court below. The $87 million Malibu estate that WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum bought in February also has a funicular.

For the Beverly Crest Drive property, the main house totals about 8,000 square feet with five bedrooms, including a large main suite. There is a gym with a massage room, and a home theater.

Overall, there is about 24,000 square feet of indoor living space, according to the listing. Other structures include a two-bedroom guest house, a two-bedroom staff house, a recording studio, detached office, and a security building.

Allen bought the property from film director John Landis. Actor Rock Hudson, who had previously owned the home, died there in 1985.

Allen died in 2018 and left behind a sizeable portfolio of properties around the globe, including a largely undeveloped 120-acre spread in Beverly Hills known as “Enchanted Hill.” That property hit the market for $150 million a few months before Allen’s death, and has yet to sell.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was reportedly set to pay $90 million for it early last year, but walked away from the deal in March.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





