Open Menu

Despite pandemic, LA County property values rise by $63B

Gains driven by red-hot residential market

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 16, 2021 02:24 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
L.A. County property assessor Jeff Prang (iStock, L.A. County Assessor)
L.A. County property assessor Jeff Prang (iStock, L.A. County Assessor)

Not even a devastating global pandemic can stop Los Angeles’s soaring property values.

According to a report released yesterday by the L.A. County property assessor, the 2021 overall value of county real estate, including residential, commercial and industrial properties, rose to $1.76 trillion, a gain of $62.9 billion from a year earlier.

“It’s a modest growth,” Steve Whitmore, a county spokesperson, told The Real Deal. “But it’s growth.”

It was the county’s 11th consecutive annual increase in net property values. “And considering what we’ve been through – what is it, the last 16, 17 months? – it shows that the L.A. economy is strong, and still is continuing to grow,” Whitmore added.

But officials also highlighted a more complex picture for the region’s Covid-era economy.

The nearly $63 billion increase comes largely from L.A. County’s red-hot industrial and residential markets, where warehouses and luxury properties regularly command prices in the tens of millions, while some sectors, including small businesses and hotels, continue to struggle to rebound from months of evaporated revenue.

“It’s mixed,” Whitmore said. “It’ll be some time for all this to kind of work its way out.”

Among the 2021 assessment’s losers was business personal property, a category that includes machinery, equipment, boats and aircraft and notched a $5.5 billion loss compared with 2020. Commercial aircraft were particularly hard hit as travel came to a grinding halt, and the region’s oil refineries – Southern California has seven – also saw value reductions.

The higher residential assessments also mean higher taxes, but Prang emphasized that nearly 90% of property owners “will see only the modest 1.036% adjustment prescribed by Proposition 13,” the 40-year-old state law that limits local governments’ ability to raise property taxes.

Last year’s assessor report, which reflected figures from just before the pandemic struck, counted a $96 billion increase from the previous year, a higher figure than had been projected.

The assessments are based on Jan. 1 data and include all taxable property in L.A. County.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusLos Angelesresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    The latest measure comes a month after the state lifted most restrictions. (Getty)
    LA County retailers, indoor venues must mask (back) up
    LA County retailers, indoor venues must mask (back) up
    Developer plans 123-unit SRO in Pasadena
    Developer plans 123-unit SRO in Pasadena
    Developer plans 123-unit SRO in Pasadena
    Street performers on Hollywood Boulevard as retail and tourism recovers in the state (Getty)
    Newsom signs small business grants as part of relief package
    Newsom signs small business grants as part of relief package
    California added more than 100,000 jobs for the fourth month in a row, bringing employment up to 16.35 million jobs. (iStock)
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    Ravello CEO Phil Ram and rendering of the affordable housing project (LinkedIn, Ravello Holdings)
    Ravello nabs $55M in construction financing for Palmdale affordable project
    Ravello nabs $55M in construction financing for Palmdale affordable project
    Boston Properties’ Santa Monica Business Park and the Colorado Center in Santa Monica (LA Realty Partners, Boston Properties)
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    LA office leasing picks up in Q2; still lags pre-pandemic
    Director Quentin Tarantino and the Vista Theatre cinema in Los Feliz (Getty)
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.