The buyer of the famed Hollywood Tower, where legends like Humphrey Bogart and Marilyn Monroe once lived, has been revealed.

It is Hakim Holdings, a family partnership run by Steven and Alex Hakim, The Real Deal has learned. Steven Hakim confirmed the deal.

Hakim Holdings paid $20 million for the 52-unit rental building from MWest Holdings last week. The Los Angeles Business Journal first reported the sale, but did not name the buyer.

Built in 1929, the complex was remodeled in 2010 and includes studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as three rooftop decks. The eight-story building, located at 6200 Franklin Avenue, has been cited as inspiration for Disneyland’s “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror” ride. In 1988, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Hakim Holdings will continue renovations on the property, according to Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the sale.

MWest bought the complex in 2015 for $19 million, records show. The firm announced the deal, and listed among Hollywood Tower’s former residents, Bogart, Monroe, actor William Powell and silent film legend Errol Flynn.

Earlier this month, ABS Properties unveiled plans to convert another Hollywood property on the National Register of Historic Places, an office complex, into a 79-unit affordable housing complex.