The show will go on at the Grove and Americana movie theaters.

AMC Entertainment has signed long-term leases to occupy both venues at Caruso-owned malls, the cinema chain announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Pacific Theatres had operated both locations until parent company Decurion Corp. said in April it was permanently shutting all of its Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas venues.

AMC plans to reopen the Grove Theatre in Fairfax and the Americana at Brand Theatre in Glendale next month. The firm said it would add three screens and renovate three auditoriums at both theaters in the coming months.

The chain also said it was in discussions with other landlords to take over other closed movie theaters.

In June, AMC said it was looking to take over former Pacific Theatres and ArcLight locations. But the company lost out to Regal Cinemas, which signed a deal to lease the former ArcLight at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Over a dozen theater companies had competed for the space.