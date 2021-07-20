Open Menu

Coming attraction: AMC inks leases at the Grove, Americana theaters

Cinema chain strikes long-term deals at Caruso-owned properties; will add screens

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 20, 2021 10:05 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
AMC CEO Adam Aron and The Grove and Americana theaters (Getty, Google Maps)
AMC CEO Adam Aron and The Grove and Americana theaters (Getty, Google Maps)

The show will go on at the Grove and Americana movie theaters.

AMC Entertainment has signed long-term leases to occupy both venues at Caruso-owned malls, the cinema chain announced Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Pacific Theatres had operated both locations until parent company Decurion Corp. said in April it was permanently shutting all of its Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas venues.

AMC plans to reopen the Grove Theatre in Fairfax and the Americana at Brand Theatre in Glendale next month. The firm said it would add three screens and renovate three auditoriums at both theaters in the coming months.

The chain also said it was in discussions with other landlords to take over other closed movie theaters.

In June, AMC said it was looking to take over former Pacific Theatres and ArcLight locations. But the company lost out to Regal Cinemas, which signed a deal to lease the former ArcLight at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Over a dozen theater companies had competed for the space.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    FairfaxGlendaleMovie theatersRetailRick Caruso

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Stan Kroenke and Malibu Colony Plaza (Getty, Newmark Knight Frank)
    Here’s what tenants pay at Stan Kroenke’s Malibu Colony Plaza
    Here’s what tenants pay at Stan Kroenke’s Malibu Colony Plaza
    Director Quentin Tarantino and the Vista Theatre cinema in Los Feliz (Getty)
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    Once upon a time in Los Feliz, Tarantino bought a movie theater
    The Sherman Oaks Galleria (Marriott)
    Action: Regal Cinemas inks deal at Sherman Oaks Galleria
    Action: Regal Cinemas inks deal at Sherman Oaks Galleria
    Photo Illustration of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)
    State approves $100M to boost marijuana retailers
    State approves $100M to boost marijuana retailers
    (Getty, Immersive Van Gogh, iStock)
    Former Amoeba Records building, facing demo, will host Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
    Former Amoeba Records building, facing demo, will host Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
    AMC CEO Adam Aron (Getty, Twitter via Aron)
    Rolling: AMC looks to lease ArcLight, Pacific Theaters spaces
    Rolling: AMC looks to lease ArcLight, Pacific Theaters spaces
    The bill would allow developers to build homes on commercial sites. (Getty)
    California wants to convert empty malls into housing
    California wants to convert empty malls into housing
    Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman (Getty, iStock)
    Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
    Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.