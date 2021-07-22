Open Menu

California boosting incentives for soundstage development

State pumps $330M into film and television tax credit program

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 22, 2021 10:14 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo Illustration of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)
Photo Illustration of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)

As if demand wasn’t enough reason to build production and soundstage facilities in Los Angeles, the state is expanding its tax credit program to encourage more development.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure to pump another $330 million into California’s Film and Television Tax Credit Program, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

He signed the legislation at Hudson Pacific Properties’ Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood. HPP last fall secured city approval to add 500,000 square feet of production space to the 16-acre property.

The measure Newsom signed — Senate Bill 144 — includes a $180 million increase in tax incentives over two years and a one time $150 million incentive for soundstage development.

California established the program in 2009, and state officials claim it has supported $18 billion in production spending.

Since the start of the pandemic, the program has provided $335 million in tax incentives for 48 productions, according to the report.

The growth of streaming platforms and consumer demand for new shows, films, and other content has driven demand for production space.

Investors like Hackman Capital Partners and HPP have amassed large portfolios of production studios in L.A. and lately institutional investors have moved into the space.
Blackstone Group bought a 49 percent stake in HPP’s Hollywood portfolio last summer.

Several new development proposals have popped up in recent months, including an Atlas Capital project in Downtown L.A. and an East End Capital project nearby in the Arts Distrct.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HollywoodLA DevelopmentSoundstages

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steven and Alex Hakim, Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart with Hollywood Tower (Getty, Facebook via Hollywood Tower)
    Buyer revealed for Hollywood Tower where Monroe, Bogart once lived
    Buyer revealed for Hollywood Tower where Monroe, Bogart once lived
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    (iStock)
    Permits for planned LA developments are building
    Permits for planned LA developments are building
    The Hollywood & Western Building (WikiMedia via Downtowngal)
    Landmarked Hollywood office complex will become affordable housing
    Landmarked Hollywood office complex will become affordable housing
    State lawmakers consider ban on parking requirements (Getty)
    Bill advances to slash parking requirements on projects
    Bill advances to slash parking requirements on projects
    A rendering of Hyatt Hotel Nue (nKlosures)
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    The State Building and Construction Trades Council president Robbie Hunter (CA Building Trades, iStock)
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.