A developer wants to build a 332-unit complex in Van Nuys, a project that would include about 4,000 square feet of commercial space.

Alliant Strategic Development would build the six-story construction at 7050-7068 N. Van Nuys Boulevard and 14431 W. Vose Street, according to plans filed with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning.

The 300,000 square-foot project, called Van Nuys Vose would be market-rate with 37 of the units set aside for extremely low-income tenants. Alliant is applying for a Tier 4 entitlement through the city’s Transit Oriented Communities program. The TOC program allows residential developers who build near transit hubs to increase the size of their projects in exchange for setting aside a portion of the units as affordable.

Van Nuys has seen a recent increase in residential construction, including those that have affordable components. In January, a developer filed plans for a 64-unit complex on North Hazeltine Avenue, near the proposed Van Nuys Vose. And late last year, a 71-unit apartment complex was proposed nearby.

In May, Alliant proposed a 220-unit complex in Canoga Park, Urbanize reported.

Alliant President John Shaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.