Multilevel marketing CEO seeks $50M for Irvine mansion

Joni Rogers-Kante, who founded cosmetics company SeneGence, seeks 4 time what she paid

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 28, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
SeneGence founder Joni Rogers-Kante bought the home in 2017 (Coldwell Banker Realty, SeneGence)
Multilevel marketing magnate Joni Rogers-Kante listed her Irvine mansion for just under $50 million, possibly setting up one of Orange County’s priciest sales.

The 13,000-square-foot home is located at 76 Golden Eagle, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the listing.

Rogers-Kante founded cosmetics company SeneGence International in 1999 and is CEO and chairwoman of the multilevel marketing company.

She bought the home from sports talk personality Jim Rome for $12.7 million in 2017, setting a record for Irvine in the process. Rogers-Kante has added roughly 700 square feet to the home since her purchase.

A sale near its asking would rank it among the priciest deals in county history.

Last fall, the $61 million sale of a Newport Coast mansion set a new record high for the county. The previous record was set in 2017 when a Newport Harbor compound sold for $55 million.

Rogers-Kante’s sprawling home has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a main suite with a fireplace, dual wardrobes and a private deck. Amenities include a movie theater, along with conference, billiards and poker rooms, a 1,000-bottle wine room, a gym, and both wet and dry saunas.

The roughly one-acre grounds include a pool and spa, as well as a cold plunge. There is also a driving range with an automated tee system.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 





