Spec developer Ardie Tavangarian has sold a high-tech mansion in Pacific Palisades for $83 million, a record high residential sales price for the Westside.

The sale was an off-market deal with an unknown buyer who made his fortune through cryptocurrency, according to Dirt.

The home was previously an $88 million pocket listing and last year was put on the rental market at $350,000 per month.

The roughly one-acre property sits on a hilltop at 1601 San Onofre Drive, taking full advantage of the views of the surrounding mountainous landscape.

The house totals 20,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. Its somewhat modernist design includes lots of concrete and bare wood.

The main bedroom is accessible with a retinal scanner and includes a retractable roof. The ceiling can also act as a projection screen. There is a smart home system and a robust security system as well.

The rear of the home opens through floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a backyard with a lounge space and an infinity pool above the winding driveway.

Tavangarian’s last big sale was of an even bigger mansion in Bel Air to a buyer from China for $75 million. He had listed the property in late 2018 for $88 million.

The developer last summer bought four neighboring properties in Bel Air from Elon Musk, who started purging his real estate portfolio last year.

A spokesperson said Tavangarian plans to combine those lots.

[Dirt] —Dennis Lynch