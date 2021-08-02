Open Menu

Gabays asking $52M for trio of Beverly Hills retail properties

Developers Mark and Arman Gabay bought 3 parcels along Wilshire Boulevard in 2017

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 02, 2021 02:30 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark and Arman Gabay and the Bedford Triangle property (LoopNet, Style Outlets)
Mark and Arman Gabay and the Bedford Triangle property (LoopNet, Style Outlets)

The developers Mark and Arman Gabay are listing a three-parcel retail portfolio in Beverly Hills for $52 million.

The storefront properties, dubbed Bedford Triangle, total 16,400 square feet and are clustered together at 369 N. Bedford Drive, 9677 Wilshire Boulevard and 9683 Wilshire Boulevard, according to a listing on LoopNet.

The brothers, who co-founded Charles Company, are listed as the property owners, county records show. They could not be reached for comment.

Property records show Charles Company acquired the buildings for $26 million in December 2017, and secured $13.5 million in financing from Farmers & Merchants Bank. The properties were built in the 1940s and ‘50s.

Charles Co. has been active in recent months, selling off a 247,000-square-foot office and industrial property in the San Gabriel Valley, and adding over 100,000 square feet to its plans to build a residential and retail development in West Hollywood.

In February, the brothers sued the City of Los Angeles, saying it contributed to California’s housing crisis by rejecting their plan for a 577-unit residential project in South L.A.

In May 2018, Arman Gabay was arrested on federal charges. He was accused of paying off an L.A. County employee for years in exchange for obtaining a $45 million county lease. Gabay’s trial is scheduled to begin in May 2022, court documents show. He has denied the allegations.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsCharles CompanyRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Richemont Group CEO Jérôme Lambert and 411 N Rodeo Dr (Getty, Google Maps)
    Richemont will take over Guess store on Rodeo Drive
    Richemont will take over Guess store on Rodeo Drive
    The Beverly Hills spec mansion that Ekkehart Hassels-Weiler bought in 2019. The property is full of structural defects that Hassels-Weilers alleges developers Ian Livingstone and Max Fowles-Pazdro concealed (Luca Lanzetta Group)
    Mansion buyer beware: $43M spec home a “catastrophic failure,” suit alleges
    Mansion buyer beware: $43M spec home a “catastrophic failure,” suit alleges
    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with the property (Getty, Douglas Elliman)
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion
    John Legend and Chrissy Teigen wave bye to Beverly Hills mansion
    Sue Gross and an aerial of the home at 960 N. Alpine Drive (UCI, Google Maps)
    Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market
    Beverly Hills home Ellen DeGeneres sold for $35M is back on market
    Disney Store at Montebello Town Center (Disney, Shops at Montebello)
    Mall vs. The Mouse: UBS sues Disney store for $275K in back rent
    Mall vs. The Mouse: UBS sues Disney store for $275K in back rent
    Redcar Properties CEO Jim Jacobsen with Dynasty Center (Google Maps, Industry Partners)
    Redcar buys Dynasty shopping center in Chinatown
    Redcar buys Dynasty shopping center in Chinatown
    Alo Yoga founders Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge with 9830 Wilshire Blvd (Instagram via DeGeorge, The Vendry)
    WeWork signs yoga retailer to 70K sf at Beverly Hills office
    WeWork signs yoga retailer to 70K sf at Beverly Hills office
    AMC CEO Adam Aron and The Grove and Americana theaters (Getty, Google Maps)
    Coming attraction: AMC inks leases at the Grove, Americana theaters
    Coming attraction: AMC inks leases at the Grove, Americana theaters
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.