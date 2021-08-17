Open Menu

Domyan Group downsizes plans for DTLA hotel

Room count and building height get haircut

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 17, 2021 09:54 AM
TRD Staff
Renderings for the initial proposal (Los Angeles City Planning)
Domyan Group is scaling back its plans for a hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

Last year, the firm filed plans with the city for an 11-story hotel with 144 rooms at 1130 S. Hope Street. Now, the Bryan Domyan-led company wants to build an eight-story building with 112 rooms, according to Urbanize.

Plans for parking also changed, from a 56-car on-site automated garage to just two stalls and 21 spaces located off-site.

Bucilla Group remains the architect on the project. Domyan and Bucilla’s updated plans will still pack the entirety of the roughly 7,800-square-foot development site, according to the report.

They managed to slightly increase the ground-floor retail space from 378 square feet to 528 square feet, about the size of a small storefront or café.

The firm is scheduled to present the new proposal to the Downtown Los Angeles Neighborhood Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday.

The L.A. hospitality industry is working its way back from the thwacking the pandemic gave it, along with most other major markets across the U.S. Owners have had to shut down or sell even popular hotels, including the Standard in West Hollywood and Luxe Rodeo Drive.

Most projects in the city under construction were delayed because of Covid, although some developers managed to use the difficult circumstances to their advantage.

Investors are counting on the tourist industry bouncing back by the time many new projects open. Some newly completed hotels are even staying dark until traffic increases.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 





