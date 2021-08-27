Open Menu

Oscar-winner Kathryn Bigelow cuts asking again on Beverly Hills home

Director of “Hurt Locker” now seeking $8M on 6.3K sf pad

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 27, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow and the modern Coldwater Canyon home (Compass, Getty)
Filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow and the modern Coldwater Canyon home (Compass, Getty)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow is dropping the asking price again on her 6,300-square-foot home in Beverly Hills.

The director of “Hurt Locker” is now asking $8.4 million for the home at 3201 Coldwater Canyon Lane, according to Dirt. That’s down about a third from the $12.9 million ask she first had on the home in 2018.

She delisted the property a year later and put it back on the market last spring for $10.9 million. Since then, she’s dropped the price twice, most recently in March to $8.9 million.

Bigelow bought the roughly 2-acre property with her then-husband James Cameron in 1989 for $1.8 million and took sole ownership in 1992 after their divorce.

The three-building compound was completed a few years later in 1996. The three structures — the main house, detached three-car garage with studio, and a detached guest house — are built on a slope.

The property has four bedrooms and bathrooms. A path leads down to a pool and spa area surrounded by greenery.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly Hills. LA Luxury ListingsCelebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells
    Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells
    Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells
    Shaquille O’Neal, Kyosuke Himuro and the property (Getty, Kimuro, Sally Forster Jones)
    Japanese rocker sells Shaq’s former Mulholland Estates pad
    Japanese rocker sells Shaq’s former Mulholland Estates pad
    Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner with the estate (Getty, Realtor via Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player
    Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player
    The home on La Costa Beach and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum (Redfin, Getty)
    Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in
    Malibu’s hot and Paris Hilton is in
    The Weeknd and the 33,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion (Getty, Google Maps)
    The Weeknd’s $70M Bel Air buy vies for priciest of year
    The Weeknd’s $70M Bel Air buy vies for priciest of year
    Sprout Social CEO Jordyn Howard with the property (Twitter via Howard, Douglas Friedman Courtesy of The Fridman Group)
    Sprout Social’s Justyn Howard behind priciest mansion buy in Calabasas
    Sprout Social’s Justyn Howard behind priciest mansion buy in Calabasas
    John Fogerty and his Encino home (Getty, The Altman Brothers)
    Fortunate son: John Fogerty flips Encino home
    Fortunate son: John Fogerty flips Encino home
    Michelle Pfeiffer and David Kelley with the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Compass)
    Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Flip Pacific Palisades mansion
    Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Flip Pacific Palisades mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.