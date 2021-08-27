Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow is dropping the asking price again on her 6,300-square-foot home in Beverly Hills.

The director of “Hurt Locker” is now asking $8.4 million for the home at 3201 Coldwater Canyon Lane, according to Dirt. That’s down about a third from the $12.9 million ask she first had on the home in 2018.

She delisted the property a year later and put it back on the market last spring for $10.9 million. Since then, she’s dropped the price twice, most recently in March to $8.9 million.

Bigelow bought the roughly 2-acre property with her then-husband James Cameron in 1989 for $1.8 million and took sole ownership in 1992 after their divorce.

The three-building compound was completed a few years later in 1996. The three structures — the main house, detached three-car garage with studio, and a detached guest house — are built on a slope.

The property has four bedrooms and bathrooms. A path leads down to a pool and spa area surrounded by greenery.

