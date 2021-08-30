An estate in Beverly Hills once owned by Paramount Pictures and later by producer Charles Fries is hitting the market for $25 million.

The main house was built in 1931 and spans about 10,200 square feet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Paramount Pictures owned the property between 1968 and 1972. Fries and his wife Ava Fries bought the property in 1988 for $5.6 million. He died in April and the property is being sold by a trust.

The house has six bedrooms, along with a game room, 2,000-bottle wine room, gym, library, and a 20-seat home theater that was added in the 1980s.

Unlike most new home theaters — standard mansion amenities these days — it includes a 35-millimeter projection booth.

There is also a pool house designed by Paul Williams with barrel-vaulted ceilings and a covered patio.

The grounds include a swimming pool and entertaining spaces.

A sale near the estate’s asking price would be one of the pricier deals of the summer in Beverly Hills. Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Wiener recently sold his Beverly Hills estate for $29.5 million after several years trying to sell it for several million dollars more.

In June, an estate long owned by media mogul Sumner Redstone sold to Rufus Hankey less than a month after hitting the market. Hankey, son of Hankey Group founder Don Hankey, paid $27 million in cash for the 1.9-acre property.

[WSJ] — Dennis Lynch