Snap Inc.’s top lawyer, Michael O’Sullivan, has closed on a $10.2 million purchase in Brentwood.

O’Sullivan paid $410,000 over the property’s asking price, according to Dirt.

As general counsel, O’Sullivan is one of Snap Inc.’s highest paid employees. He’s also sold more than $25 million worth of Snap stock and retains another $68 million worth of shares in the social media company.

O’Sullivan’s new property totals just under two-thirds of an acre centered on a 7,400-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The main house was built in the early 1980s in the Tudor style.

The main bedroom has its own sitting area with a fireplace as well as a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

Elsewhere in the home are a gym, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a wood-paneled office. The recently remodeled kitchen includes a fireplace of its own.

The rear of the home opens to a stone patio that leads to a swimming pool and lounge area. There is also a sports court. The backyard is hedge-lined for privacy.

Anne Leeds and Wyatt Parker with Compass had the listing. Santiago Arana with the Agency represented O’Sullivan.

Snap has had a banner year and expanded its headquarters in Santa Monica this summer, adding 140,000 square feet to its 300,000-square-foot lease at the Boston Properties–owned Santa Monica Business Park complex.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch