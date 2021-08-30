Open Menu

Snap’s Michael O’Sullivan pays $410K over ask for Brentwood mansion

Lawyer has sold around $25 million worth of Snap stock this year alone

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 30, 2021 04:00 PM
TRD Staff
Snap Inc.’s Michael O’Sullivan with the Brentwood property (Compass, Snap, Inc.)
Snap Inc.'s Michael O'Sullivan with the Brentwood property (Compass, Snap, Inc.)

Snap Inc.’s top lawyer, Michael O’Sullivan, has closed on a $10.2 million purchase in Brentwood.
O’Sullivan paid $410,000 over the property’s asking price, according to Dirt.

As general counsel, O’Sullivan is one of Snap Inc.’s highest paid employees. He’s also sold more than $25 million worth of Snap stock and retains another $68 million worth of shares in the social media company.

O’Sullivan’s new property totals just under two-thirds of an acre centered on a 7,400-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The main house was built in the early 1980s in the Tudor style.

The main bedroom has its own sitting area with a fireplace as well as a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

Elsewhere in the home are a gym, a 1,000-bottle wine cellar and a wood-paneled office. The recently remodeled kitchen includes a fireplace of its own.

The rear of the home opens to a stone patio that leads to a swimming pool and lounge area. There is also a sports court. The backyard is hedge-lined for privacy.

Anne Leeds and Wyatt Parker with Compass had the listing. Santiago Arana with the Agency represented O’Sullivan.

Snap has had a banner year and expanded its headquarters in Santa Monica this summer, adding 140,000 square feet to its 300,000-square-foot lease at the Boston Properties–owned Santa Monica Business Park complex.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





