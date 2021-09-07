Open Menu

Legendary boxing analyst Larry Merchant sells Santa Monica home

Property closed for $5.9M, slightly above asking price

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 07, 2021 03:18 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Boxing analyst Larry Merchant and his Santa Monica home (Compass, Getty)
Call it a win on points.

Larry Merchant, the legendary boxing writer and analyst, sold his Santa Monica home for $5.9 million after listing the property for $5.7 million in July.

The sale closed last month, property records show. The buyer was an LLC registered to an address in Chino Hills.

The five-bedroom, 5,300 square-foot property at 521 20th Street was built in a modern style, with rectangular white exteriors. It includes a pool and spa.

Merchant, 90, bought the property for $1.8 million in 1997, during the latter rounds of his storied career. A once-ubiquitous presence ringside for HBO, he retired in 2012 and began his career as a sportswriter for Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military newspaper, then served as an editor and columnist in Philadelphia and New York.

The sale comes as the housing market for much of Los Angeles — including Santa Monica — has remained strong throughout the pandemic. Second-quarter home sales jumped, including in Westside and Downtown, where average sales price reached $1.75 million.

