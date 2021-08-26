Open Menu

Comedy legend Don Rickles’ Century City villa sells

Longtime home of late entertainer closes a month after hitting market, and at near asking price

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 26, 2021 11:26 AM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Don Rickles and 10249 Century Woods Drive in Century City (Getty, Redfin)

The Westside villa that comedy legend Don Rickles called home has sold for a quite serious $6.4 million.

The 5,600 square-foot-home at 10249 Century Woods Drive in Century City  hit the market last month. It was listed for $100,000 more than the sale amount.

The buyer is Ruth Zommick, the president of Harvey Capital Corporation, a Beverly Hills firm whose businesses include real estate management.

The four-bedroom home was built in 1990 and had never previously changed hands. Rickles died in 2017 at 90. His widow, Barbara Rickles, died in March. The home was sold by trustees of the couple’s estate. The same year he died Rickles’ estate also sold a Malibu property for $6.5 million.

Rickles, sarcastically nicknamed “Mr. Warmth,” arrived in Los Angeles in the 1950s. After taking a spontaneous jab at the notoriously self-serious Frank Sinatra — the two later became friends — he went on to develop a niche as an “insult comic” and eventually earned a status as a beloved comedy icon. His career blossomed in L.A., where his targets included Hollywood icons such as Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Kelly.

Rickle’s Mediterranean-style villa, in a gated community, features a private courtyard, European stone fireplace and an elevator. The home is located in Century Woods Estates, a gated enclave.

The near-asking price sale comes amid a particularly hot market for L.A.’s Westside. Average sales price for the area was $2.8 million, according to a second quarter report. That was 20 percent higher than in the first quarter.

Read more





