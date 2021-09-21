Open Menu

Rihanna asks $7.8M for Hollywood Hills property after buying in Beverly Hills

Pop star, cosmetics mogul bought the home in 2017 and has had it on and off the market

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 21, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Rihanna is seeking to strike her third Los Angeles real estate deal of the year in the Hollywood Hills.

The billionaire pop star and cosmetics mogul, born Robyn Fenty, is asking $7.8 million for the 7,130-square-foot home and its roughly half-acre lot, according to Dirt. Fenty bought the property in mid-2017 for $6.8 million.

Intruders broke into the home at least twice in the following months and she briefly listed the property in late 2018. It was later put up for rent, asking $35,000 per month. She was the target of a burglary ring that hit a handful of other celebrities, including musician Chief Keef and NFL pro Robert Woods.

The 2015-built home is contemporary in style with some traditional Southern California accents, including exposed wood-beam ceilings and arched doorways.

The main house and guest house have six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half-baths. The primary suite on the top floor includes a sitting area and fireplace.

Amenities include a home theater, gym, and a billiard room. The property sits on a hillside with a walled backyard featuring an infinity pool, a large stone patio and a barbeque area.

Fenty purchased two homes in Beverly Hills this year, buying a Beverly Hills Post Office house for $13.8 million in March and purchasing the house next door a month later for $10 million. The first of the two went up for rent in July asking $80,000 a month.

