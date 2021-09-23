Open Menu

USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry

Package hub would add to Postal Service’s 130 locations across LA County

Los Angeles
Sep.September 23, 2021 12:48 PM
By Isabella Farr
U.S.P.S. close to a deal to lease a warehouse in City of Industry for a package distribution center (iStock, Google Maps)

The United States Postal Service is nearing a deal to lease a warehouse in City of Industry that it will use as a package distribution center, The Real Deal has learned.

The Postal Service is expected to take the 109,295-square-foot complex at 321 Vineland Avenue, sources said. USPS declined to comment.

The landlord, Maxim Lighting, is a lighting manufacturer that operates in a property next door, records show.

The deal comes as e-commerce continues to drive strong demand for industrial space across the Los Angeles region. And countywide, nearly 3 million square feet of industrial space was under construction as of midyear.

L.A. County vacancy rates are also extremely low, with some submarkets under 1 percent, according to JLL. In the San Gabriel Valley, just 1.5 percent of total distribution inventory was vacant, with an average asking rent price of $0.85 per square foot.

The Vineland Avenue property would be among USPS’ largest across the county. feet near LAX from the City of Los Angeles, and around 231,000 square feet at a Prologis-owned warehouse in Carson.

USPS owns 82 properties and leases another 130 facilities across the county, according to agency data. It is one of the largest land owners of a logistics network, with more than 33,000 facilities spanning over 300 million square feet nationwide. The agency has in recent years begun a shift toward more leasing.





