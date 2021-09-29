Open Menu

LA County commercial landlords can’t evict tenants just yet

Board of Supervisors extends eviction moratorium through January

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 29, 2021 10:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
LA County Board of Supervisors. From left to right: Holly J. Mitchell, Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl, Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis (Getty, Board of Supervisors)
LA County Board of Supervisors. From left to right: Holly J. Mitchell, Janice Hahn, Sheila Kuehl, Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis (Getty, Board of Supervisors)

Commercial tenants struggling to pay their rent in Los Angeles County are getting a reprieve.

The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to extend its eviction moratorium on commercial tenants through January.

The board did not extend the eviction moratorium for residential tenants, explaining it didn’t have the authority to supersede state protections. California’s statewide eviction moratorium for residential tenants is set to expire on Thursday. Los Angeles also has a residential eviction moratorium in place, which will expire after the city ends its “local emergency” declaration.

County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said the protections “have served as a safety net for both residential and commercial renters of the same communities that have been hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Under the county’s commercial eviction moratorium — which has been in place since March 2020 — tenants must notify their landlord that they are unable to pay rent within seven days after rent is due. Tenants with between 10 and 100 employees need to also provide written evidence that they have suffered financial hardship related to the pandemic.

Commercial landlords cannot pursue any eviction case against their tenants while the moratorium is in place. For tenants who don’t pay rent during this period, they will have between six and 12 months after the moratorium expires to pay back rent owed, according to the provisions.

The countywide eviction moratorium hasn’t stopped commercial landlords from pursuing other legal avenues to collect their rent.

In July, UBS Realty sued a shuttered Disney store in Montebello for breach of contract and nonpayment of rent, claiming the store owed $275,000 in back rent.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateevictionsLA Retail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CAA president Richard Lovett and ICM chairman Chris Silbermann with 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Place at 10250 Constellation Blvd (Getty, Viracon, Gensler)
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    Amazon Fresh on Westside sells for $35M to family office
    Amazon Fresh-leased Westside complex sells for $35M
    Amazon Fresh-leased Westside complex sells for $35M
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    USPS nears lease for 100K sf distribution center in City of Industry
    Renderings of the project and Brookfield Properties Managing Partner and CEO Brian Kingston (Brookfield, Los Angeles Department of Building & Planning)
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    Brookfield plans 350-unit apartment complex at Northridge shopping center
    Renderings of The Star
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Boyd Street fire in May, 2020 (Getty)
    LA fire captain sues building, vape shop owners over May 2020 explosion in downtown
    LA fire captain sues building, vape shop owners over May 2020 explosion in downtown
    (Getty Images)
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    SoCal’s “Space Beach” is ready for liftoff
    Clockwise from top left: Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubius and Eastdil Secured CEO Michael Van Konynenburg (Kilroy, LinkedIn via Thomas, TMG Partners, LinkedIn via Van Konynenburg, Getty)
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.