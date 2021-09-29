Open Menu

SoLa Impact plans 195-unit rental complex in Park Mesa Heights

Affordable developer’s project would add to string of multifamily projects on Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 29, 2021 11:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
SoLa Impact founder and CEO Martin Muoto, whose firm plans an apartment complex in Park Mesa Heights (Google Maps, SoLa Impact)

UPDATED, 7:52 a.m., Sept. 30, 2021: Affordable housing developer SoLa Impact has filed plans for a 195-unit apartment complex in Park Mesa Heights.

The project, at 4609 South Crenshaw Boulevard, is proposed as a seven-story, 80-foot-tall building. It would replace a one-story property that housed a nonprofit.

SoLa bought the property last August in an $11 million deal, according to PropertyShark. It was previously owned by Toni, Mark and Bruce Barnett, records show. SoLa did not respond to a request for comment,

The planned project is just one of the large multifamily developments coming to Crenshaw Boulevard. Earlier this month, co-living startup Treehouse Community proposed a 101-unit residential complex at 4421 South Crenshaw. Haroni Investments is also planning a 79-unit apartment building at 5144-5158 South Crenshaw.

SoLa, led by Martin Muoto and Gray Lusk, operates a $115 million Opportunity Zone fund that focuses on affordable housing and commercial centers in Compton, Watts and South L.A. It is building a multifamily project in an Opportunity Zone in Westmont. Plans for the site at 11001 South Vermont Avenue call for an 84-unit complex made of prefabricated modular units. The firm also filed plans for a 68-unit apartment complex at 4238 South Western Avenue in Vermont Square last year.

Correction: A previous version of this story provided the incorrect number of units planned for the complex.





    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateLA Multifamily

