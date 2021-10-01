Open Menu

Charles Co. wants to doubles office space at Melrose Triangle project

Move to boost office to 245K sf comes months after starting work on West Hollywood complex

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 01, 2021 08:38 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Charles Co.’s Melrose Triangle project design at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard (iStock, Melrose Triangle)

Charles Company wants to nearly double the office space it had planned for its Melrose Triangle project in West Hollywood.

The firm wants to bring the office component up from 137,000 square feet to 245,000 square feet, according to Commercial Observer. That kind of change isn’t uncommon for projects, especially amid the volatile market that the pandemic has created. But the twist on this one is that Charles Company broke ground on the project in May. Gensler is designing it.

Charles Company secured approvals for the earlier version of the project nearly seven years ago. The development site is a triangular lot at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard.

To make space, residential units would be reduced from 76 to 41 and retail space reduced from 82,000 square feet to 66,000 square feet.

The pandemic hit the Los Angeles office sector harder than any type of real estate, except for possibly hospitality.

But Jack Kurchian, Melrose Triangle’s project manager, expects future demand to be strong, according to the report. Others have expressed similar optimism.

“The demand for additional office space in West Hollywood has been strong for years, and the pandemic has only intensified the need for low-rise, creative office space, along with the call for more outdoor open space,” CO reported.

West Hollywood’s 6 million square feet of office space is 85 to 90 percent leased, according to JLL.
Developer Faring is also reworking its Robertson Lane project a few blocks away for the same reason — to incorporate office space.

Unlike at Melrose Triangle, office space was not part of Faring’s previous version of Robertson Lane. Faring wants to eliminate 100 hotel rooms from the project and add 35,700 square feet of office space. [CO]Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Charles CompanyLA Office MarketOffice Real EstateWest Hollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    CAA president Richard Lovett and ICM chairman Chris Silbermann with 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Place at 10250 Constellation Blvd (Getty, Viracon, Gensler)
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project
    Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project
    Faring slashes hotel rooms, boosts office space to Robertson Lane project
    Riot Games subleases Beachbody Company’s Santa Monica offices
    Riot Games subleases Beachbody Company’s Santa Monica offices
    Riot Games subleases Beachbody Company’s Santa Monica offices
    Renderings of The Star
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    Clockwise from top left: Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubius and Eastdil Secured CEO Michael Van Konynenburg (Kilroy, LinkedIn via Thomas, TMG Partners, LinkedIn via Van Konynenburg, Getty)
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and Pen Factory (Getty, Pen Factory)
    “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” creator inks new HQ in Santa Monica
    “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” creator inks new HQ in Santa Monica
    5250 Lankershim Boulevard and DivcoWest CEO Stuart Shiff (GPI Companies, DivcoWest)
    DivcoWest JV pays $92M for Arts District office complex
    DivcoWest JV pays $92M for Arts District office complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.