Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the new owners of a recently built spec home in Hidden Hills.

The couple paid $11.3 million for the 1.2-acre property at 5757 Hoback Glen Road, where a mansion spanning about 10,400 square feet was built last year, according to Dirt. The property listed in June 2020 for $12.2 million.

The home has six bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, along with another one-and-a-half bathrooms. The main suite has a fireplace, dressing rooms, a coffee bar and a sitting area. Amenities include a soundproof movie theater, a game room and a gym with a steam shower. The dining room includes a wine closet.

The rear of the home opens to covered outdoor spaces and a stone patio as well as typical amenities for houses at this price point, including an outdoor kitchen, spa and an infinity pool. The backyard also has a firepit and other lounge areas while the front includes a sports court.

The Smiths primarily live on a 150-acre estate in Calabasas. Their son, Jaden Smith, lives at another property in Hidden Hills, an area home to many celebrities. Their daughter, Willow Smith, paid $3.1 million last year for a hillside home in Malibu.

Will Smith also has commercial ventures in addition to his acting career. Earlier this year, his Dreams VC participated in a $165 million fundraising round for Landis, a rent-to-own startup. Musician Jay-Z also invested in the company.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch