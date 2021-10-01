Open Menu

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy Hidden Hills spec mansion for $11.3M

The couple owns property across the country, including a 150-acre Calabasas compound

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 01, 2021 11:34 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with the house (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with the house (Getty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are the new owners of a recently built spec home in Hidden Hills.

The couple paid $11.3 million for the 1.2-acre property at 5757 Hoback Glen Road, where a mansion spanning about 10,400 square feet was built last year, according to Dirt. The property listed in June 2020 for $12.2 million.

The home has six bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, along with another one-and-a-half bathrooms. The main suite has a fireplace, dressing rooms, a coffee bar and a sitting area. Amenities include a soundproof movie theater, a game room and a gym with a steam shower. The dining room includes a wine closet.

The rear of the home opens to covered outdoor spaces and a stone patio as well as typical amenities for houses at this price point, including an outdoor kitchen, spa and an infinity pool. The backyard also has a firepit and other lounge areas while the front includes a sports court.

The Smiths primarily live on a 150-acre estate in Calabasas. Their son, Jaden Smith, lives at another property in Hidden Hills, an area home to many celebrities. Their daughter, Willow Smith, paid $3.1 million last year for a hillside home in Malibu.

Will Smith also has commercial ventures in addition to his acting career. Earlier this year, his Dreams VC participated in a $165 million fundraising round for Landis, a rent-to-own startup. Musician Jay-Z also invested in the company.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHidden Hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Guess CEO Carlos Alberini and Andrea with the two houses (Getty, Hilton & Hyland)
    Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
    Guess who? Clothing CEO buys neighboring Beverly Hills property
    Gene Simmons and the Beverly Hills property (Getty, The Altman Brothers / Douglas Elliman)
    Gene Simmons finally kisses his Benedict Canyon mansion goodbye
    Gene Simmons finally kisses his Benedict Canyon mansion goodbye
    Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home
    Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home
    Elton John pays $9M for neighboring Trousdale Estates home
    Early Facebook recruit buys Pasadena mansion
    Early Facebook recruit buys Pasadena mansion
    Early Facebook recruit buys Pasadena mansion
    Tim Cook and the La Quinta house (Getty, Realtor.com / Hideaway Properties Corp.)
    Buyer confirmed, finally: Apple’s Tim Cook paid $10M for La Quinta mansion
    Buyer confirmed, finally: Apple’s Tim Cook paid $10M for La Quinta mansion
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Encino mansion sale is priciest in 2021
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Encino mansion sale is priciest in 2021
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Encino mansion sale is priciest in 2021
    Kelly Clarkson and the Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson sells 10K sf Encino mansion
    Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson sells 10K sf Encino mansion
    Rihanna asks $7.8M for Hollywood Hills property after buying in Beverly Hills
    Rihanna lists Hollywood Hills property after buying in Beverly Hills
    Rihanna lists Hollywood Hills property after buying in Beverly Hills
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.