East End Capital is expanding its film studio campus in Glendale with two new soundstages, as it continues its Los Angeles push.

The investment firm has filed for a permit to add 72,000 square feet of studio space, as well as attached office space, according to documents filed with the city.

New York-based East End bought the site at 1239 South Glendale Avenue for $20 million last year, records show. It then converted the existing buildings into two soundstages.

Under its new plans, the firm will build a pair of one-story soundstages and an office building with a rooftop deck. There will be a parking area for 119 vehicles.

East End has already been active in developing office buildings and co-living complexes in Miami and New York. It is now looking to increase its presence in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the firm filed plans with the city of L.A. to convert a cold storage warehouse into a 237,000-square-foot production studio near the Arts District.

The demand for studio space — already strong before the pandemic — has boomed, prompting investors and developers to pour into the market. Private equity giant Blackstone Group teamed up with Hudson Pacific Partners to build a number of studios in L.A., including a new 240,000-square-foot, seven-stage development in Sun Valley.

East End Capital did not respond to a request for comment.