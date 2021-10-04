Open Menu

East End Capital expanding Glendale production studio campus

Investment firm plans 2 sounds stages and more offices

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 04, 2021 01:00 PM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
East End Capital founder Jonathon Yormak and 1239 South Glendale Avenue (Hudson Partners, East End)
East End Capital founder Jonathon Yormak and 1239 South Glendale Avenue (Hudson Partners, East End)

East End Capital is expanding its film studio campus in Glendale with two new soundstages, as it continues its Los Angeles push.

The investment firm has filed for a permit to add 72,000 square feet of studio space, as well as attached office space, according to documents filed with the city.

New York-based East End bought the site at 1239 South Glendale Avenue for $20 million last year, records show. It then converted the existing buildings into two soundstages.

Under its new plans, the firm will build a pair of one-story soundstages and an office building with a rooftop deck. There will be a parking area for 119 vehicles.

East End has already been active in developing office buildings and co-living complexes in Miami and New York. It is now looking to increase its presence in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the firm filed plans with the city of L.A. to convert a cold storage warehouse into a 237,000-square-foot production studio near the Arts District.

The demand for studio space — already strong before the pandemic — has boomed, prompting investors and developers to pour into the market. Private equity giant Blackstone Group teamed up with Hudson Pacific Partners to build a number of studios in L.A., including a new 240,000-square-foot, seven-stage development in Sun Valley.

East End Capital did not respond to a request for comment.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Film ProductionGlendaleLA Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Unsplash / Marty O’Neill)
    LA County office availability hits 10-year high
    LA County office availability hits 10-year high
    Charles Co.'s Melrose Triangle project design at 9060 Santa Monica Boulevard (iStock, Melrose Triangle)
    Charles Co. wants to doubles office space at Melrose Triangle project
    Charles Co. wants to doubles office space at Melrose Triangle project
    CAA president Richard Lovett and ICM chairman Chris Silbermann with 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Place at 10250 Constellation Blvd (Getty, Viracon, Gensler)
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    Talent agency megamerger leaves Century City office leases in doubt
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
    Renderings of The Star
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    The Star, a $500M office tower project, looks to light up Hollywood
    Clockwise from top left: Kilroy Realty CEO John Kilroy, Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas, TMG Partners CEO Michael Covarrubius and Eastdil Secured CEO Michael Van Konynenburg (Kilroy, LinkedIn via Thomas, TMG Partners, LinkedIn via Van Konynenburg, Getty)
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    “We gotta get people back to the office”: West Coast landlord execs press for return
    Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and Pen Factory (Getty, Pen Factory)
    “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” creator inks new HQ in Santa Monica
    “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” creator inks new HQ in Santa Monica
    Post-production campus in Burbank sells for $37M
    Post-production campus in Burbank sells for $37M
    Post-production campus in Burbank sells for $37M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.