Fundrise signs creative ad firm to 27K sf at South LA development

Mother moves West Coast HQ to new office with long-term lease

Oct.October 07, 2021 08:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Fundrise CEO Ben Miller and 4202-4216 West Jefferson Boulevard (LinkedIn via Miller)
Fundrise has secured a new tenant at one of its developments in South Los Angeles.

Mother, a creative advertising firm, signed a long-term lease for all 27,000 square feet of space across 4202-4216 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fundrise said on Wednesday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The firm plans to move its headquarters there from a 6,200-square-foot building at 5290 Washington Boulevard in West Adams.

The three-building, single-story office campus is being renovated, a project that is expected to be completed next year.

Fundrise, an investment firm that has recently shifted its focus to single-family rentals, owns office and retail properties in South LA. It bought West Jefferson property in 2019 for $14 million.

Along West Jefferson, Fundrise plans to overhaul a number of small commercial buildings and renovate them into small offices with retail components. In Wednesday’s news release, the company said it owns 18 within a radius of a few blocks.

Fundrise bought its first building there in 2017 and signed its first lease with rapper Nas’ music and production company Mass Appeal for a 5,000-square-foot converted storage and office building.

