Apple unveils 500K sf Culver City expansion plans

Tech giant to develop on properties it bought for $162M last year

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 08, 2021 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Apple CEO Tim Cook & 8771 Washington Blvd (iStock, Getty Images)

In September, Apple released its iPhone 13. Now, the tech giant has unveiled a 500,000-square-foot office expansion plan for Culver City.

The new development will double the tech giant’s presence in Culver City, where its streaming service is based, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Apple will build two new office complexes stretching across National, Washington and Venice boulevards. The addresses are 8825 National Boulevard and 8871 Washington Boulevard; and 8827 and 8829 National Boulevard; and 8876-8888 Venice Boulevard, according to Variety.

Late last year, Apple bought the properties in a deal valued at around $163 million. They are currently a mix of retail and industrial buildings.

An Apple spokesperson said the project is still in planning stages and did not disclose the developer it had chosen, according to the Times.

The tech giant has been strengthening its presence in L.A. over the last few years, coinciding with the launch of Apple TV+ and increasing demand for studio space. Apple TV+ competes with Netflix, Amazon Studios, Hulu, HBOMax and Disney+ — all of which have significant office space across L.A. for content creation and production.

In Culver City, Apple now leases a 128,000-square-foot building owned by LPC West and Lincoln Property Co. at 8777 Washington Boulevard — down the street from its planned development. In April, Apple said it was adding 3,000 employees to its Culver City workforce, prompting reports that the firm was looking to lease around 500,000 square feet in the city.

[LAT] — Isabella Farr https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-10-08/apple-to-expand-offices-culver-city-los-angeles

