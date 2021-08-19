Open Menu

Sprout Social’s Justyn Howard behind priciest mansion buy in Calabasas

22K sf spec home has 5 wet bars, a putting green and basketball court

Aug.August 19, 2021 01:36 PM
TRD Staff
Sprout Social CEO Jordyn Howard with the property (Twitter via Howard, Douglas Friedman Courtesy of The Fridman Group)
Social media mogul Justyn Howard, who co-founded social media management firm Sprout Social, was behind the record-setting residential purchase in Calabasas earlier this month.

Howard and his wife Elizabeth paid $30 million for the spec mansion, the most ever for a home in the San Fernando Valley, according to Dirt.

The sale is well above the $20 million that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent on a home in Encino in late 2019, and is nearly twice the record for Calabasas set when Khloe Kardashian sold her home to Dhar Mann for $15.5 million.

The Howards’ mansion — dubbed Prado De La Felicidad — is also the largest home in the San Fernando Valley, covering 22,000 square feet.

It is part of the Estates at the Oaks gated community and was developed by Palumbo Designs. It has eight bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and five wet bars strewn throughout.

The property totals about two acres. The backyard features an infinity pool, fire pit and lounge area, and dining patios. Elsewhere on the grounds are a putting green and a basketball court. There is also a detached guest house.

Justyn Howard’s company Sprout Social is a platform for brands to manage their social media presence. The company went public in 2019 with an initial public offering at $16.60. It has since exploded, with its stock price hovering at just over $100.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





