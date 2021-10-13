Powerhouse producer Joe Roth is coming down from the Hills to settle in the Flats.

Roth listed his sprawling Holmby Hills mansion a few months ago and now has bought a 5,514-square-foot home in Beverly Hills Flats for $23 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was an off-market deal.

The film producer’s new Midcentury home is less than half the square footage of his estate in the Hills, but the Flats property’s sale price of $4,171 per square foot makes it one of the priciest deals ever in Beverly Hills by that metric.

The house has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms across a single story. Its style is classic Midcentury Modern — open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and boxy spaces — designed by architect Daniel Dworsky in the 1960s.

Designer Waldo Fernandez recently renovated the property, the Times reported. He redid the interiors with a largely neutral color palette. Pocket doors open to a covered patio and small yard out back that includes a swimming pool, fire pit and outdoor dining area.

Roth appears to be something of an architecture buff. He once owned a Santa Monica home designed by silent film star Dolores del Rio and her director husband Cedric Gibbons.

His Holmby Hills home was designed by prolific architect Paul R. Williams and completed in the 1930s. He bought that property in 2011 for $21.5 million and is now asking $48 million for the estate.

He has owned a handful of other properties around L.A. over the years, including a spec house in Beverly Grove and another in West Hollywood.

Roth has been an active producer since the late 1970s. His recent credits include 2014’s “Maleficent,” last year’s “Dolittle” and the latest installment of the Fast and Furious series, “F9: The Fast Saga.”

