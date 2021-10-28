Thank you, next — Ariana Grande has sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $14 million.

The deal doesn’t look to be about the money –– the 28-year-old pop star paid $13.7 million for the property, located at 9127 Thrasher Avenue in the Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood, last summer.

The four-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot mansion went to an as-yet undisclosed buyer in an off-market deal. It features an infinity pool, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and massage facilities.

The home also has an interesting past: It was previously tied to the Sherman Oaks-based investment firm Woodbridge Group of Properties, The company’s founder, Robert Shapiro, was sentenced in 2019 to 25 years in prison for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme.

Grande, a Boca Raton, Florida, native who burst into pop stardom a decade ago bought a teardown in the same neighborhood for $8.9 million in March, and also owns a 5,500-square-foot mansion in Montecito. She bought that property from Ellen DeGeneres for $6.8 million.

Grande was married at Montecito property earlier this year. Her husband is luxury real estate broker Dalton Gomez, who works for the Aaron Kirman Group.

Kirman had the listing for the Thrasher Avenue sale.

[Dirt] —Trevor Bach