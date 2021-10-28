Open Menu

Ariana Grande flies on from Bird Streets manse

Pop star gets $14M for Hollywood Hills home she bought last summer

Los Angeles /
Oct.October 28, 2021 01:05 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ariana Grande & view of 9127 Thrasher Ave (zillow.com, Getty Images)

Thank you, next — Ariana Grande has sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $14 million.

The deal doesn’t look to be about the money –– the 28-year-old pop star paid $13.7 million for the property, located at 9127 Thrasher Avenue in the Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood, last summer.

The four-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot mansion went to an as-yet undisclosed buyer in an off-market deal. It features an infinity pool, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and massage facilities.

The home also has an interesting past: It was previously tied to the Sherman Oaks-based investment firm Woodbridge Group of Properties, The company’s founder, Robert Shapiro, was sentenced in 2019 to 25 years in prison for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme.

Grande, a Boca Raton, Florida, native who burst into pop stardom a decade ago bought a teardown in the same neighborhood for $8.9 million in March, and also owns a 5,500-square-foot mansion in Montecito. She bought that property from Ellen DeGeneres for $6.8 million.

Grande was married at Montecito property earlier this year. Her husband is luxury real estate broker Dalton Gomez, who works for the Aaron Kirman Group.
Kirman had the listing for the Thrasher Avenue sale.

[Dirt] —Trevor Bach 

Read more





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Celebrity Real EstateHollywood Hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres closed three deals in September (Getty)
    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi follow biggest sale ever with pair of luxe buys
    Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi follow biggest sale ever with pair of luxe buys
    YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom of The ACE Family with their house (Getty, YouTube via The ACE Family)
    Latest YouTube sensation: Foreclosure on influencers’ Woodland Hills mansion
    Latest YouTube sensation: Foreclosure on influencers’ Woodland Hills mansion
    Google scion buys in Beverly Hills Post Office
    Google scion buys in Beverly Hills Post Office
    Google scion buys in Beverly Hills Post Office
    1428 N. Genesee Avenue (Photos via Learka Bosnak and Heather T. Roy with Douglas Elliman)
    Halloween hook as “Nightmare on Elm Street” house lists for $3.3M
    Halloween hook as “Nightmare on Elm Street” house lists for $3.3M
    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and an aerial of the property (Getty, Google Maps)
    Kim Pays Kanye $23M to keep Hidden Hills mansion
    Kim Pays Kanye $23M to keep Hidden Hills mansion
    Jesse Cuss with the property (Getty, Compass)
    Goodbye LeBron: Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss lists Brentwood mansion
    Goodbye LeBron: Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss lists Brentwood mansion
    Record in Valley as Zedd buys Jonas mansion for $15.2M
    Record in Valley as Zedd buys Jonas mansion for $15.2M
    Record in Valley as Zedd buys Jonas mansion for $15.2M
    110 N. Mapleton Drive (Opendoor, iStock)
    Knockoff of Marie Antoinette’s estate at Versailles sells for $16.4M
    Knockoff of Marie Antoinette’s estate at Versailles sells for $16.4M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.