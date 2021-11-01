Open Menu

Next on Arts District canvas: Warehouse-to-residential project

8-story, mixed-use development on Mateo Street clears key city panel

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 01, 2021 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Renderings of the Downtown Los Angeles‘ Arts District project (Maxxam Enterprises)
Renderings of the Downtown Los Angeles‘ Arts District project (Maxxam Enterprises)

A major mixed-use project proposed for the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles has cleared a key hurdle with city planners.

The city planning commission voted unanimously last week to approve entitlements for the development at 676 Mateo Street, a one-acre property a few blocks west of the Los Angeles River.

The mixed-use development will entail the demolition of a 1970s-era warehouse and surface parking lot. The developer is Maxxam Enterprises, a Beverly Hills-based firm that has also put up residential projects in Santa Monica and Long Beach.

Maxxam acquired the site in May 2016 and intends to build a 197,000-square-foot building over eight floors. Plans for the project include 23,000 square feet of ground floor art production and commercial space. As many as 185 live/work apartments, with 21 designated for very low income tenants, are planned for upper floors. Maxxam sought density bonuses under the City of L.A.’s Transit Oriented Communities program, based on its location near the Eastside Gold Line Light Rail and other transit connections in the adjacent Little Tokyo neighborhood.

Maxxam also proposed an option that would reduce the number of units to 159 but double the amount of art production and commercial space.

For residents, the building will feature a rooftop pool, garden and art space, among other amenities.

The entitlements the planning commission granted last Thursday include a zone change and general plan amendment to advance the project. Those approvals now go before the City Council; the project falls in the area represented by councilmember Kevin De Leon, who recently announced he will be a candidate for mayor in next year’s election.
The Arts District, along with Downtown L.A. more broadly, has been a particularly hot target for developers both before the pandemic took hold and in recent months.

In September the developer LIVWRK partnered on a deal for a 65,000-square-foot building, eying a major overhaul. Earlier this summer Rexford Industrial Realty also bought a four-building industrial park in the neighborhood, dropping $94 million.

[Urbanize LA] – Trevor Bach

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Arts DistrictconstructionDowntown Los Angeles

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Oceanwide’s LA tab grows to $2.3B
Oceanwide’s LA tab grows to $2.3B
Oceanwide’s LA tab grows to $2.3B
Construction in Downtown Los Angeles (Getty)
Downtown LA busiest in nation for new apartments
Downtown LA busiest in nation for new apartments
King Street, AIMCo team up with East End to amass production studios
King Street, AIMCo team up to amass production studios
King Street, AIMCo team up to amass production studios
Intracorp gets started on more apartments in Irvine Business Complex
Intracorp gets started on more apartments in Irvine Business Complex
Intracorp gets started on more apartments in Irvine Business Complex
808 S. Broadway and Steve Needleman of Anjac Fashion Buildings (Google Maps, Getty)
Downtown LA’s biggest rentals set for Fashion District
Downtown LA’s biggest rentals set for Fashion District
(Unsplash / Marty O’Neill)
LA County office availability hits 10-year high
LA County office availability hits 10-year high
DTLA 2040 rezoning plan advances to City Council
DTLA 2040 rezoning plan advances to City Council
DTLA 2040 rezoning plan advances to City Council
LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
LIVWRK teams up to buys Arts District office building; plans overhaul
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.