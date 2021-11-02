Open Menu

Brookfield in deal for DreamWorks studio in Burbank

$297M sale marks Toronto-based investor’s first stride into studio real estate

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 02, 2021 02:38 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brookfield Properties CEO Brian Kingston and DreamWorks Animation HQ (Brookfield, Ocean West)
Brookfield Properties CEO Brian Kingston and DreamWorks Animation HQ (Brookfield, Ocean West)

Who knew Brookfield was a fan of Shrek?

Brookfield has struck a deal to acquire the DreamWorks Animation headquarters where the lovable ogre was created in Burbank.

The investment giant is buying the seven-building property from Seoul-based Hana Asset Management and Ocean West Capital Partners in El Segundo, sources confirmed to The Real Deal. The price is $297 million, Real Estate Alert reported.

Sources confirmed a deal was in escrow and is set to close next month. Neither Toronto-based Brookfield, Hana or Ocean West responded to requests for comment.

Hana and Ocean West bought the 450,000-square-foot property from Griffin Capital for $297 million in 2017, records show.

DreamWorks Animation HQ (Ocean West)
DreamWorks Animation HQ (Ocean West)

DreamWorks has occupied the property at 1000 Flower Street since it was built in 1997, when it served as headquarters for DreamWorks SKG — an animation empire that would go on to make hits such as “Shrek,” “Madagascar” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The animation studio, which was acquired by Comcast in 2016, holds a lease on the property through 2035.

The sale will mark Brookfield’s first major foray into the studio real estate market.

Last year, Brookfield made a run at buying Blackhall Studios, a production studio in Atlanta. However, Los Angeles-based Commonwealth Group eventually purchased the 850,000-square-foot development for $120 million.

Large institutional investors such as Blackstone and Bain Capital have recently poured billions into studio real estate, spurred by ever-increasing demand for content. Streaming services like Netflix are also holding longer leases on properties, making the asset class more comfortable to own for investors.

A number of production facilities in Burbank have sold recently, emphasizing the market’s status as a hub for streaming services and content. One of was sold by Ocean West and Fortress, which jointly owned a 125,000-square-foot property that fetched $62 million in May.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrookfieldBurbankSoundstagesstudios

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Onni pays $136M in Burbank retail play
    Onni pays $136M in Burbank retail play
    Onni pays $136M in Burbank retail play
    Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman (Hudson Pacific, iStock)
    London calling: Hudson Pacific pays quarterly price for studio ambitions in UK
    London calling: Hudson Pacific pays quarterly price for studio ambitions in UK
    CIM signs HBO as solo star at West Hollywood studio
    CIM signs HBO as solo star at West Hollywood studio
    CIM signs HBO as solo star at West Hollywood studio
    One of the exterior shots at the current Ranch Lot (Warner Brothers, Getty)
    Worthe eyes biggest studio in business on Warner Bros. lot
    Worthe eyes biggest studio in business on Warner Bros. lot
    NY Investor’s $106M Buy in Burbank Sets Office Mark in LA
    Investor’s $106M Buy in Burbank Sets Office Mark in LA
    Investor’s $106M Buy in Burbank Sets Office Mark in LA
    GPI co-founders Drew Planting and Cliff Goldstein with the property (LoopNet, GPI)
    GPI Companies adds medical office building to its Burbank portfolio
    GPI Companies adds medical office building to its Burbank portfolio
    Post-production campus in Burbank sells for $37M
    Post-production campus in Burbank sells for $37M
    Post-production campus in Burbank sells for $37M
    CBS CEO George Cheeks with part of the Studio Center (Getty)
    ViacomCBC looks to sell 38-acre production studio campus
    ViacomCBC looks to sell 38-acre production studio campus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.