Open Menu

NYC food hall developer takes bite of DTLA

Brookfield lands Urbanspace as part of California Market Center makeover

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 04, 2021 11:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kevin Burns, chief executive officer, Urbanspace Realtors in front of the California Market Center DTLA (Urbanspace Realtors, California Market Center, iStock)

A major national food market developer is taking a bite of Downtown L.A., and the move tastes sweet for Brookfield Properties.

Since the 1970s Urbanspace, a New York-based company, has developed dozens of food halls and seasonal markets, including the Union Square Holiday Market and Lexington Food Hall in Manhattan and the recently opened West Washington Food Hall in downtown Chicago.

Now Urbanspace is coming to Downtown L.A. The food hall will be located inside the California Market Center, the 1.8 million-square-foot wholesale center in the Fashion District that’s undergoing a $170 million redevelopment.

Brookfield Properties acquired a controlling interest in the long-struggling downtown marketplace in 2017, a deal that valued the complex at $440 million. Brookfield began a renovation in 2018, replacing the building’s facade and adding outdoor decks and landscaping, among other upgrades.

The developer completed its first phase of the redevelopment in March 2020, only to run into pandemic-related challenges, eventually suing multiple tenants at the marketplace for nonpayment of rents.

Urbanspace expects to open its food hall at the property in late 2022. The plans call for the company to operate 15,000 square feet of food and retail stalls as well as an open-air plaza.

The remake of the California Market Center is a linchpin for the Fashion District, an area of LA’s downtown that’s been hit hard by the pandemic but is expected to see a flurry of coming development.

[Eater Los Angeles] — Trevor Bach

Read more





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brookfield PropertiesCommercial Real EstateDowntown Los Angeles

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    Pendulum swings Culver City office deal at $500 psf
    100K sf life science project eyed for Expo Line corridor in West LA
    100K sf life science project eyed for Expo Line corridor in West LA
    100K sf life science project eyed for Expo Line corridor in West LA
    603 Mariposa Avenue and Housing Diversity Corporation's Brad Padden (Google Maps, Housing Diversity Corporation)
    Seattle micro-housing developer extends LA push in Koreatown
    Seattle micro-housing developer extends LA push in Koreatown
    LA Chargers unveil new HQ in El Segundo
    LA Chargers unveil new HQ in El Segundo
    LA Chargers unveil new HQ in El Segundo
    $163M for Laguna Niguel apartment complex
    $163M for Laguna Niguel apartment complex
    $163M for Laguna Niguel apartment complex
    PE firm Lone Star buys Westin LAX from Host Hotels & Resorts
    Lone Star buys Westin LAX
    Lone Star buys Westin LAX
    Renderings of the Downtown Los Angeles‘ Arts District project (Maxxam Enterprises)
    Next on Arts District canvas: Warehouse-to-residential project
    Next on Arts District canvas: Warehouse-to-residential project
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.