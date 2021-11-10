NBA star Blake Griffin has added a third property to his growing Brentwood compound.

The former Los Angeles Clipper and current Brooklyn Net forward paid $7.4 million for a vacant property next door to a home he bought last April for $19 million, according to Dirt.

He bought a property behind the mansion lot in December for $5.9 million.

The latest purchase brings his total investment in the now-1.8-acre compound to $32.4 million.

The addition of the vacant land at 133 N. Layton Dr. came with a notable discount. The property last sold in 2018 for $5.6 million and was slated for redevelopment — the last owner demolished a ranch-style home there and drew up plans for a 13,000-square-foot mansion.

That plan never came to fruition and the previous owner relisted the vacant lot for $8.1 million, meaning Griffin got a $750,000 discount.

What he plans to do with the property is unclear, but he’s not in need of a home. The Brentwood property he bought last April houses a mansion built by multifamily and spec home developer Triwest Development.

His other adjacent property also has a house — a 5,900-square-foot home with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, built in 1936.

The six-time NBA All-Star owns several other properties in L.A., where he spent his first nine seasons in the NBA.

That includes a 9,600-square-foot mansion in Pacific Palisades that he listed in 2019 asking $10.9 million.

He also owns a home in Manhattan Beach where his ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron reportedly lives, as well as a Studio City home where his older brother and fellow basketball star Taylor Griffin lives.

Brentwood has had its fair share of professional athletes as local property owners.

While Griffin is adding up properties in Brentwood, fellow NBA star LeBron James is downsizing. The perennial All-Star sold one of two homes he owns in the hillside neighborhood for $19.6 million in September.

