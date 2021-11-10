Open Menu

Camila Cabello asks $4M for Hollywood HIlls home in wake of burglary

Latin Grammy winner bought the home in 2019, fell victim to thieves this spring

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 10, 2021 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Camila Cabello with her Hollywood Hills home (Getty, Compass)
Camila Cabello with her Hollywood Hills home (Getty, Compass)

Musician Camila Cabello wants to shed her Hollywood Hills home following a break-in.

The Latin Grammy Award winner bought the property two years ago for just under $3.4 million and is now asking $4 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Cabello lived there with her boyfriend and fellow singer Shawn Mendes, who she started dating shortly after buying the home.

A burglar broke into the home in March and stole Mendes’ Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon SUV. Police arrested a suspect about a month later.

The home is in the Spanish colonial style and dates from the 1970s. It totals 3,570 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The first floor of the three-story home opens through floor-to-ceiling glass doors to a backyard swimming pool. There is also a raised patio and lounge area in the backyard. The floor above includes balconies.

During her ownership, Cabello had a bedroom converted into a recording studio and added a vocal booth in the garage. She also added a security system.

Cabello is far from the first celebrity to deal with a burglary in L.A.– the city’s toney hillside neighborhoods are frequent targets of thieves.

The Agency brokerage boss Mauricio Umansky came back from vacation in 2017 to find his Encino home burglarized and several personal items stolen, including the wedding band of his wife, Kyle Richards.

Some burglars have used real estate credentials to aid in their plots. Between 2016 and 2018, a Keller Williams agent and an accomplice used open houses to case homes to burglarize. Police apprehended the pair in 2019.

Police in 2019 busted a ring of more than a dozen burglars and their accomplices who stole from the homes of singer and actress Rihanna, rapper Chief Keef, and football player Robert Woods.

The suspects allegedly tracked victims’ movements on social media, waiting for them to go on vacation or leave town to hit their homes. They also used real estate apps to learn more about the homes they would burglarize.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 




