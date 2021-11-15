Jason Oppenheim and the Oppenheim Group are expanding into Orange County with a Netflix crew in tow.

Netflix has followed Oppenheim and the West Hollywood-based brokerage on “Selling Sunset” over three seasons since 2019.

Now they’re filming a spinoff to chronicle the agency’s expansion south, aptly titled “Selling the O.C.,” according to the Orange County Register.

“Selling the OC” is expected to premiere sometime next year.

The Oppenheim Group opened their Orange County outpost in the Corona del Mar enclave of Newport Beach a few months ago. The office currently has around 20 agents. Oppenheim said that the brokerage has closed $100 million in transactions since then.

The Oppenheim Group is the second major L.A.-based real estate team to make a move to Orange County this year.

Aaron Kirman’s eponymous team at Compass setu up shop in OC in August, although with no physical office. Morgan Trent is leading that team. They plan to open an office next year and eventually expand to around 50 agents, Kirman said.

While L.A. County is home to more expensive mansions and estates than Orange County, the latter’s typical property is consistently more expensive than L.A. County’s.

In September, the median sales price across the county rose to $890,000, nearly $100,000 more than the median sales price in L.A. County that month.

There are a handful of properties across the county that ask more than $40 million. A parcel of about four acres of oceanfront land in Laguna Beach listed over the summer asking $46.5 million.

The priciest deal to close this year was the $41 million sale of an 18,868-square-foot mansion at 28 Midsummer in Newport Coast. Furniture designer Michale Amini tried to sell his mansion nearby for just under $70 million, but couldn’t find a buyer and pulled the listing earlier this year.

The Oppenheim Group was founded in the late 1800s as the Stern Realty Co. by Oppenheim’s great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern. Oppenheim’s brother Brett Oppenheim is the company’s senior vice president.

[OC Register] — Dennis Lynch