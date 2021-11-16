Open Menu

Joel Silver relists Legorreta-designed Brentwood mansion for $75M

Hollywood titan asked $77.5 million for the home last year

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 16, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Joel Silver and his property (Getty, Williams & Williams Estates Group)
Joel Silver and his property (Getty, Williams & Williams Estates Group)

Hollywood titan Joel Silver is relisting his sprawling Brentwood mansion with a slight discount from last year’s ask.

The producer is now asking $75 million for the Ricardo Legorreta-designed home in Brentwood Circle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Silver listed the 25,000-square-foot compound in early 2020, asking $77.5 million.

A sale anywhere near Silver’s reduced ask would by far be the priciest deal to ever close in Brentwood. The neighborhood’s top deal was the $40 million sale of Tom Brady’s 18,300-square-foot mansion to Dr. Dre in 2014.

Silver’s Brentwood home is notable for its size and architecture. Legorreta’s salmon pink postmodernist design includes some striking spaces.

The dining room is topped with a pyramid-like ceiling and the circular entrance atrium — complete with travertine columns — resembles museum space. The family room has 30-foot-high ceilings and hydraulic doors.

The home has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, including a main suite and three other en-suite bedrooms. There are some of the usual amenities as well, including a gym, sauna, home movie theatre, library, and an office.

The property totals about four and a half acres and features an English garden, sunken basketball court, and a pool.

Last year, Silver tapped Judy Feder with Hilton & Hyland and Kurt Rappaport with the Westside Estate Agency to sell the place, but this time around he’s hired Jade Mills with Coldwell Banker Realty and Rayni and Branden Williams with the Beverly Hills Estates.

Feder represented Silver in the $38 million sale of his Malibu beach house to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in 2018.

Silver is one of Hollywood’s biggest and best-established producers and was behind some of the biggest action films and franchises of the last four decades, including the “Matrix,” “Die Hard,” and “Lethal Weapon” franchises.

His latest producer credits were for 2017’s “Superfly” and 2016’s “Collide” and “The Nice Guys.” He executive produced “Suburbicon” in 2018.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 




