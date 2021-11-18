Open Menu

Scooter Braun asks $24M for John Travolta’s former Brentwood estate

Braun bought the property for $18 million just two years ago

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 18, 2021 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Scooter Braun, John Travolta & 735 N Bonhill Rd (Getty Images, redfin.com)

Record executive and investor Scooter Braun is looking to cut a profitable deal for John Travolta’s former Brentwood estate.

Braun bought the property two years ago for $18 million and is now putting it on the market with a $24 million price tag, according to Dirt.

Braun has owned the property next door since 2014, and it appeared that he bought the home from Travolta to combine it to make one large estate–but that either never was or no longer is the plan.

That could be because Braun’s now-ex-wife, Yael Cohen, is living at the home next door with their children. Cohen’s parents also own an estate across the street.

In September, shortly after their split went public, Braun paid $65 million for a newly built mansion on Mandeville Canyon Road. The estate totals just under four acres and is anchored by a 19,000-square-foot home.

Travolta’s former estate is far smaller, but is by no means modest. The midcentury main house totals 8,500 square feet with six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

The property as a whole appears as though it hasn’t been maintained much over the last couple of years, and there is only one listing photo of the interior showing a bare upper-floor bedroom with an awning-covered balcony outside.

The property totals about 2.4 acres. Much of it is wooded, but there are also lawns. A lighted tennis court sits near the entrance of the gated property.

A central courtyard at the home that connects to the swimming pool area. The other side of the house includes an oversized wooden deck that overlooks the surrounding canyon.

Braun also once owned a home in the Hollywood Hills, but sold it to spec developer Nile Niami for $9.5 million. Niami later renovated the property and last year sold it for barely more than he paid for it. [Dirt] ­— Dennis Lynch




     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrentwoodCelebrity Real Estateluxury real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Bel-Air estate (Google Maps)
    Thomson media heiress lists 1920s estate for $43M
    Thomson media heiress lists 1920s estate for $43M
    New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
    New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
    New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
    Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion
    Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion
    Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion
    12740 Hanover Street  and Norman Lear (Redfin, Getty)
    Brentwood enclave once owned by Norman Lear lists for $25M
    Brentwood enclave once owned by Norman Lear lists for $25M
    Joel Silver and his property (Getty, Williams & Williams Estates Group)
    Joel Silver relists Legorreta-designed Brentwood mansion for $75M
    Joel Silver relists Legorreta-designed Brentwood mansion for $75M
    Patrick Whitesell and the property (Getty, Redfin via Kurt Rappaport)
    Hollywood heavy hitter asks $22M for Beverly Hills Post Office home
    Hollywood heavy hitter asks $22M for Beverly Hills Post Office home
    Domino’s Pizza exec joins upper crust with $20.9M buy in Bel Air
    Domino’s Pizza exec joins upper crust with $20.9M buy in Bel Air
    Domino’s Pizza exec joins upper crust with $20.9M buy in Bel Air
    Sprawling spec home above Malibu’s Carbon Beach asks $47.5M
    Sprawling spec home above Malibu’s Carbon Beach asks $47.5M
    Sprawling spec home above Malibu’s Carbon Beach asks $47.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.