Record executive and investor Scooter Braun is looking to cut a profitable deal for John Travolta’s former Brentwood estate.

Braun bought the property two years ago for $18 million and is now putting it on the market with a $24 million price tag, according to Dirt.

Braun has owned the property next door since 2014, and it appeared that he bought the home from Travolta to combine it to make one large estate–but that either never was or no longer is the plan.

That could be because Braun’s now-ex-wife, Yael Cohen, is living at the home next door with their children. Cohen’s parents also own an estate across the street.

In September, shortly after their split went public, Braun paid $65 million for a newly built mansion on Mandeville Canyon Road. The estate totals just under four acres and is anchored by a 19,000-square-foot home.

Travolta’s former estate is far smaller, but is by no means modest. The midcentury main house totals 8,500 square feet with six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.

The property as a whole appears as though it hasn’t been maintained much over the last couple of years, and there is only one listing photo of the interior showing a bare upper-floor bedroom with an awning-covered balcony outside.

The property totals about 2.4 acres. Much of it is wooded, but there are also lawns. A lighted tennis court sits near the entrance of the gated property.

A central courtyard at the home that connects to the swimming pool area. The other side of the house includes an oversized wooden deck that overlooks the surrounding canyon.