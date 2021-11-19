It may be “XXpen$ive” to be Erika Jayne, but it’s getting a bit cheaper to live like her.

One-time power attorney Tom Girardi and singer Jayne have again slashed the asking price on their Pasadena estate.

They are now asking $8.2 million for the 10,300-square-foot mansion and its surrounding 1.7 acres, according to Dirt.

That’s down from their last ask of $8.9 million and less than two-thirds of the $13 million they first wanted for the property in May.

The estate dates back to the late 1920s, but Girardi entered the picture in 1980. He paid $1.3 million for the spread and lived there with two previous wives before marrying Jayne.

The mansion was designed by Myron Hubbard Hunt in a Mediterranean style. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Interior highlights include a wood-paneled entrance gallery, coffered ceilings, and a large eat-in kitchen. The standout room is a small private chapel with a hand-painted, vaulted ceiling.

Outside, the most distinct feature is the long stepped walkway leading from the house to a pool and pool house. There is also a rose garden and a walking path that runs along the property’s edge.

Girardi and Jayne, who entered the public consciousness as cast members on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” split last year.

The couple last year were sued for allegedly embezzling money intended for four families of victims of Lion Air Flight 610. The Boeing 737 Max jumbo jet crashed shortly after taking off in Indonesia in 2018.

Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese, represented the families in negotiations with Boeing for compensation. The suit alleges that Girardi took a chunk of the money to pay off debts and “fund his and Erika’s lavish lifestyle,” according to the New York Post. The suit alleges that the couple’s divorce is just a means to effectively launder that money.

Jayne has been living at a home in Hancock Park since the divorce, while Girardi is staying at an assisted living facility after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.