Open Menu

Affordable housing investor sells Pasadena complex for $223M

313-unit HUD-subsidized complex built in 2003

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 22, 2021 02:49 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kings Villages (Rent.com)
Kings Villages (Rent.com)

An affordable housing complex in Pasadena has traded hands for $223 million.

The 313-unit Kings Villages at 1141 North Fair Oaks Avenue sold this month for around $712,000 per unit, according to CBRE, which brokered the deal. The buyer was not disclosed.

Records show the complex was previously owned by Fresno County-based Affordable Housing Development Corporation. AHDC, run by founder Peter Herzog, bought the site for $25 million in 2000 and last renovated the property in 2003, according to the firm’s website.

The Kings Villages complex receives a 100 percent state welfare real estate tax exemption, according to CBRE marketing materials. The complex also has a contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides assistance for tenants. The contract expires in October 2035.

The deal is one of the priciest transactions in recent months in Pasadena, where a number of deals have involved affordable or “workforce housing”projects in the area. Workforce housing generally involves some government aid on financing in exchange for keeping rents below market rates for new tenants who earn between 80 and 120 percent of the median income.

In June, Waterford Property Company bought two complexes totaling 513 units for $335 million–about $653,000 per unit for conversion to workforce housing.

Pasadena still lags on affordable housing, like much of California. In January, the city of 140,000 was assigned a target of 9,400 affordable units by 2029 under the state of California’s affordable housing goals.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingMultifamilyPasadenaresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    China-tied OC builder announces townhome project
    Red Oak Investments' Alex Wong and A-1 Trailer Park (Google Maps, Red Oak)
    Presto on PCH: apartment developer plans to make trailer park disappear
    Presto on PCH: apartment developer plans to make trailer park disappear
    The undeveloped lot (Compass)
    Chinese movie studio unloads 8.4 acres in LA
    Chinese movie studio unloads 8.4 acres in LA
    New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
    New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
    New reality for Girardi, Jayne: ask on Pasadena estate drops to $8.2M
    The portion of land with renderings of proposed development (LoopNet)
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    6 percent of Bel Air on discount
    Hollywood history deluxe: one-time home of Lana Turner finds buyer
    H’wood history: deal for one-time home of Lana Turner
    H’wood history: deal for one-time home of Lana Turner
    Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion
    Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion
    Bird founder looks set to fly from glassy Bel Air mansion
    Digital dis: restaurateur claims Zillow “hurting me” on $29.5M listing
    Digital dis: restaurateur claims Zillow “hurting me” on $29.5M listing
    Digital dis: restaurateur claims Zillow “hurting me” on $29.5M listing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.