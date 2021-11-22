Open Menu

Owner-occupant rakes in $10.6M for warehouse in San Gabriel Valley

LA-based Dunleer adds 64,100-square-foot property on LA’s County’s eastern side

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 22, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Dunleer Group's BJ Turner and the warehouse (Dunleer, LoopNet)
Dunleer Group's BJ Turner and the warehouse (Dunleer, LoopNet)

Investor Dunleer has purchased a 64,100-square-foot industrial property in the San Gabriel Valley from its owner-occupant.

The Los Angeles-based firm paid McGuire Industries $10.6 million for the property, according to L.A. Biz. McGuire manufactures rakes.

The property sits on about 115,100 square feet at 9620-9642 Gidley Street in Temple City

Dunleer plans to renovate the Gidley Street property. Planned work includes upgrades to loading facilities, general cosmetic work, and security upgrades, including new fencing, gating, and lighting.

Dunleer’s CEO BJ Turner said that the property “has solid bones and is highly flexible, divisible, and can accommodate a range of distribution, manufacturing and warehouse storage needs, appealing to many potential tenants down the line,” according to L.A. Biz.

Dunleer specializes in multifamily and industrial properties. The firm invests in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and Texas.

Southern California leads the nation in investment sales this year, which has been one of the strongest on record for the industrial market.

The Inland Empire and Orange County accounted for more than 15 percent of U.S. industrial transactions by dollar volume over that period.

The San Gabriel Valley has become a hot industrial market, thanks in part to a shortage of available infill sites in L.A. County, as well as demand for logistics properties from tenants catering to Southern California’s large population.

About 10 miles away from Dunleer’s new property in West Covina, developer Greenlaw Partners is building a 177,240-square-foot logistics facility for Amazon. The developer agreed to pay several million dollars in upfront and reoccurring payments to break ground on the project.

[LA Biz] — Dennis Lynch 




    Anti-drone specialist takes 100K sf warehouse in Torrance
    Blackstone’s Link Logistics scores engineering tenant for 72K sf at Brea facility
    Newegg gets 245k sf nest at Ontario warehouse
    Amazon pays $165M for office campus in year’s priciest OC deal
    Silver screen to self-storage for Columbia College Hollywood
    Brookfield Properties makes $55M industrial buy in La Mirada
    Covington gets 3.4M sf in IE’s priciest deal of year
    Xebec Realty plans 600K sf of industrial in Sylmar
