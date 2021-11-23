Open Menu

$49.5M price tag on curvilinear compound in Palm Desert

32,000-square-foot post-modern estate designed by local architect Guy Dreier

Los Angeles /
Nov.November 23, 2021 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
706 Summit Cove in Palm Desert, CA (BIGHORN Properties)

A curving post-modern mansion in Palm Desert has hit the market with an asking price of $49.5 million.

The 32,000-square-foot home is owned by the late publishing and hospitality businessman Duane Hagadone, according to Dirt.

Hagadone died in April of this year. He was a resort and marina developer and also owned newspapers in his native Idaho as well as Montana, Washington, and Wisconsin.

He is best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Golf & Spa Resort in his Idaho hometown.

The seven-bedroom home, which wouldn’t be out of place in a James Bond film, was designed for Hagadone by Indian Wells-based architect Guy Dreier.

There may not be a single right angle in the entire house — nearly every space features curved walls or off-center slopes and overlapping angular shapes.

What the house does have is a complement of over-the-top amenities, spaces, and materials. Most of the interior walls and floors are sand-colored stones, while the exterior is clad in panther slate from India.

The main living space includes a titanium fireplace, a bar, and automated floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to the exterior. There are six kitchens across the compound.

The hallway leading to the dining room has fish tanks for walls and the ceiling filled with exotic fish and sharks.

A detached office sits inside what appears to be an artificial rocky ridge overlooking the surrounding desert.

The three swimming pools wind through the compound, connecting the main house with the detached spaces. There are also waterfalls, koi ponds, and stone pathways and lounge spaces leading across the water features.

One large infinity pool sits on one side of the property overlooking the landscape.

The eight acre estate also includes a pickleball court, lawns, and undeveloped land. There is also a four-bedroom guest house with its own lounge area and kitchen. The garage has room for up to 10 vehicles.

The estate is within the 18-hole Bighorn Golf Club about 15 minutes outside Palm Springs, not surprising given Hagadone’s passion for the game.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch




